WWE News: WWE returning to Barclays Center for SummerSlam 2018 weekend

SummerSlam is making a big return next year.

by Rohit Nath News 14 Aug 2017, 23:48 IST

SummerSlam weekend will return to Brooklyn for the 4th year in a row

What's the story?

As first reported by The New York Post and then announced by WWE.com, SummerSlam weekend will be returning to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2018. Fans in the Barclays Center will be witness to four nights of great WWE shows.

In case you didn't know...

WWE first came to Barclays Center for SummerSlam weekend in 2015, when the first NXT Takeover: Brooklyn was also held. WWE announced in 2015 that they would be returning to the Barclays Center for 2016 and 2017 as well.

2016 saw the continuation of the weekend with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II stealing the weekend like it did last year. Many expect Takeover: Brooklyn III to steal the show this SummerSlam weekend as well.

The Barclays Center is known to have the hardcore New York City crowd, who are very vocal and are considered one of the "smart cities" as well.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com made the announcement of SummerSlam weekend returning to Brooklyn, adding:

The WWE Universe in Brooklyn will be treated to four nights of incredible action as NXT TakeOver will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18; The Biggest Event of Summer, SummerSlam, will occur on Aug. 19; Raw on Aug. 20 and SmackDown LIVE on Aug. 21. SummerSlam Week also features a series of activities including interactive fan experiences and community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.

This is definitely great news for fans in New York City and surrounding areas as they get the 2nd biggest WWE PPV of the year for the 4th year in a row. Be prepared for 4 more nights of action-packed wrestling with a rowdy New York crowd.

What's next?

WWE has SummerSlam 2017 to deal with first before getting ahead of anything. The weekend is a highly anticipated one with several good events. You never know who could pop up in the weekend!

Author's take

It's really good that WWE is returning to Brooklyn, but the main reason it makes me happy is NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV will take place. In fact, they should return to Brooklyn even in 2019 so that there is a 5th edition of Takeover: Brooklyn.

Something about Takeover: Brooklyn that has an unexplainable magic to it. Hopefully, that is repeated this year. One thing is for sure, we'll hear the loud NYC crowd go at it once again in 2019!

