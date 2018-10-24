WWE News: WWE Reveals Evolution Announce Team

We now know who will commentate

What's the story?

With WWE Evolution less than one week away, WWE are really ramping up the week ahead of the first ever all-women's pay-per-view - and they've today announced a star-studded line-up to voice the event.

Between the commentary, ring announcing, pre-show and red carpet duties, we'll hear no less than ten female voices guide us through the historic event.

In case you didn't know...

In just under one week, on October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view takes place.

Evolution emanates from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, where over 50 female Superstars, past and present, are set to feature on a card where only female Superstars compete.

The card was already stacked, with WWE's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship all set to be defended, including one in a Last Woman Standing Match.

The culmination of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will also take place at the event, as well as a number one contender's Battle Royal and a tag team match between Trish Stratus & Lita, and Mickie James & Alexa Bliss. The Riott Squad will also take on Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya.

The heart of the matter

WWE has today revealed the voices that will guide us through Evolution, the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view.

The commentary team will consist of Michael Cole, Renee Young and Beth Phoenix.

The kickoff show will also feature Young and Phoenix, joined by SmackDown General Manager Paige.

There will also be a red carper event with Charly Caruso, Kayla Braxton, Dasha Fuentes, Cathy Kelley and Sarah Schreiber all contributing.

Finally, there will be three ring announcers at the event - JoJo, Kayla Braxton and a returning Lilian Garcia!

What's next?

Evolution takes place in just over a week, on October 28th. You can watch Evolution live on the WWE Network.

