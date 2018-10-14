×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE reveals new championship belts

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.43K   //    14 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST

The new NXT UK Tag Team title belts look incredible!
The new NXT UK Tag Team title belts look incredible!

What's the story?


At WWE's NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, Triple H and Johnny Saint have unveiled the new NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

NXT UK premieres this week on the WWE Network at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 17th - just hours before NXT and 205 Live.


In case you didn't know...

Two years ago, Triple H announced the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, confirming that WWE was going global and that a new champion would be crowned at the event which would showcase the very best of the best when it came to UK talent, all in a WWE ring.

NXT began its journey as a global brand shortly after the North American Championship was unveiled this year, with a new NXT UK show being announced - essentially meaning there will be two integrated NXT shows running similar to "territories" with the new UK show being overseen by General Manager Johnny Saint.

Alongside the new NXT UK Tag Team Championships, there show will also see two singles champions - the WWE United Kingdom Championship, currently held by Pete Dunne who won the title from inaugural champion Tyler Bate, and the NXT UK Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

WWE tonight confirmed on Twitter that, at tonight's NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, new championships belts were unveiled.

General Manager Johnny Saint and Triple H revealed the new titles after WWE touted a huge announcement earlier in the day.

What's next?

Well, there isn't long to wait now. In less than a week, NXT UK will hit our screens for the first time!

NXT UK will premiere on WWE Network at 8 pm BST on October 17th, adding the show to an already stacked Wednesday evening that includes NXT and 205 Live.

What do you think of the new title belts? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Triple H
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE News: WWE NXT UK broadcast date and details announced
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Riddle reveals what Triple H told him...
RELATED STORY
5 challengers for the WWE NXT North American championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT UK Women's Championship Title Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE superstar reportedly sidelined with an...
RELATED STORY
4 possible NXT vs Main roster storylines
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 10th October 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next holder for every championship in NXT
RELATED STORY
WWE News: United Kingdom Championship match planned ahead...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Champion crowned on this week's episode of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us