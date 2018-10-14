WWE News: WWE reveals new championship belts

The new NXT UK Tag Team title belts look incredible!

At WWE's NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, Triple H and Johnny Saint have unveiled the new NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

NXT UK premieres this week on the WWE Network at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 17th - just hours before NXT and 205 Live.

Two years ago, Triple H announced the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, confirming that WWE was going global and that a new champion would be crowned at the event which would showcase the very best of the best when it came to UK talent, all in a WWE ring.

NXT began its journey as a global brand shortly after the North American Championship was unveiled this year, with a new NXT UK show being announced - essentially meaning there will be two integrated NXT shows running similar to "territories" with the new UK show being overseen by General Manager Johnny Saint.

Alongside the new NXT UK Tag Team Championships, there show will also see two singles champions - the WWE United Kingdom Championship, currently held by Pete Dunne who won the title from inaugural champion Tyler Bate, and the NXT UK Women's Championship.

WWE tonight confirmed on Twitter that, at tonight's NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, new championships belts were unveiled.

General Manager Johnny Saint and Triple H revealed the new titles after WWE touted a huge announcement earlier in the day.

BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH and @JohnnySaintWWE unveil the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles at the @NXTUK TV taping in #NXTUKPlymouth!



See the very first episode of #NXTUK this Wednesday at 8pm ONLY on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/aQ8CFSnzpv — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 14, 2018

Well, there isn't long to wait now. In less than a week, NXT UK will hit our screens for the first time!

NXT UK will premiere on WWE Network at 8 pm BST on October 17th, adding the show to an already stacked Wednesday evening that includes NXT and 205 Live.

What do you think of the new title belts? Let us know in the comments.