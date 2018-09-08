WWE News: WWE reveals the first two matches for Mixed Match Challenge

Mixed Match challenge 2 will stream exclusively on Facebook Watch

What's the story?

3 days after announcing all the teams of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge 2, WWE has revealed the first 2 matches for the tournament.

Earlier today, WWE took to Twitter to confirm that The Monster among Men, Braun Strowman with The Goddess, Alexa Bliss will take on the team of Kevin Owens and Natalya in the first match while Jimmy Uso and Naomi will battle out with AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair in the second match on September 18.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Mixed Match challenge which airs exclusively on Facebook live, was a huge success last year. Thus, WWE announced a second season of the tournament and after announcing all the 10 teams, WWE has now revealed the first two matches that will take place.

The heart of the matter

WWE, via Twitter, not only revealed the first two matches but also what to expect in the second season.

Well, unlike the first season which was a knockout tournament, season 2 will be a round-robin which ensures each team will face every other team, at least once.

The first TWO matches for @WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 are OFFICIAL, and @MikeRomeWWE has the scoop on what you can expect in the premiere on September 18! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/zcUdXIC3oo — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2018

What's next?

Currently, AJ Styles is all set to clash with Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship while Charlotte Flair will take on Becky Lynch at the Hell in a Cell, pay-per-view on September 16. Thus, it will be interesting to see how they pair up together and take on the duo of Jimmy Uso and Naomi, just two days after the event.

On the other hand, Braun Strowman will team up with Alexa Bliss, thus, WWE could give the viewers another glimpse of their romance. Also, KO teaming up with Natalya looks interesting.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge will be streaming live on Facebook watch, immediately after Smackdown Live on September 18.