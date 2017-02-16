WWE News: WWE reveals who is the most deserved newly-crowned champion

Who won the WWE Universe vote of the most deserved champion?

Bayley won her first Women’s Championship on the main roster by defeating Charlotte

What’s the story?

Within the course of just two days, there was a new WWE Champion, Raw Women’s Champion, and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion. Interestingly, for Bray Wyatt, Bayley, and Naomi, it is their first reign each. Wyatt won the championship during the Elimination Chamber match, which main-evented the pay-per-view of the same name. The same night, Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to win her first championship. Bayley defeated Charlotte the next night on Raw to win her first title on the main roster.

In case you didn’t know...

While the decision to make Bayley a top star has been discussed for a number of months, the go-ahead to push both Bray Wyatt and Naomi was relatively recent. While there were no concrete plans for the SmackDown Live Women’s division heading into WrestleMania 33, the WWE Championship picture has come with plenty of scenarios. From the Undertaker winning the championship at the Royal Rumble and carrying it to WrestleMania against John Cena, to AJ Styles being involved in a triple threat match against the aforementioned names, Wyatt was inserted in the title picture last-minute.

The heart of the matter

From these recent title wins, WWE conducted a poll of who the WWE Universe thought is the most deserved person to win his or her respected championship. Overwhelmingly, the fans chose Bray Wyatt, followed by a close margin between Bayley and Naomi.

Bray Wyatt is voted the most deserved newly-crowned champion

Sportskeeda’s take

The “You deserve it!” chants for both Naomi and Bray Wyatt, as well as the celebration on Raw after Bayley won, shows that WWE has chosen names who the fans support for their newest set of champions. While the question of whether Bray Wyatt winning the championship for a WrestleMania 33 main event can be debated, particularly since his tenure on the main roster has been very inconsistent, the fans believe that his path to the WWE Championship is well-deserved.