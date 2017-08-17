WWE News: WWE's December PPV announced

A huge PPV is about to return

by Rohit Nath News 17 Aug 2017, 12:37 IST

The 2016 Clash Of Champions Poster

What's the story?

The August 15th edition of SmackDown Live was held in TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts. The venue announced on Twitter that WWE would be returning in December for the PPV Clash Of Champions.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's version of Clash Of Champions debuted last year in September, replacing Night Of Champions. The theme was effectively the same, as was the font of the PPV name on the poster.

The main event of Clash Of Champions 2016 featured Kevin Owens defending the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins who had turned babyface a month prior to that.

Last year CoC was a RAW-exclusive PPV, being the first RAW PPV since the 2016 brand split.

The heart of the matter

TD Gardens posted on Twitter that December 12th of this year will see WWE return to Boston for Clash Of Champions 2017.

#WWEBoston returns to #TDGarden on 12/17 with WWE Clash of Champions! Tickets on sale 9/29 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/YOAH9uxU6t — TD Garden (@tdgarden) August 15, 2017

There's no word on which brand it will be exclusive to, but it is presumable that it'll be a SmackDown Live exclusive PPV because the schedule from October looks as follows:

October 8th, 2017: Hell In A Cell(SmackDown Live)

October 22nd, 2017: TLC: Tables Ladders & Chairs(RAW)

November 19th, 2017: Survivor Series(co-branded)

What's the next?

WWE's next PPV is the 2nd biggest show of the year in SummerSlam. Things are set to shake up, and by December, the landscape of WWE could be very different with many different and new champions.

Author's Take

Clash Of Champions is a cool PPV with a cool and simple concept: All championships must be on the line. It will presumably be the final PPV of the year as it's past the midway point of December.

It'll be interesting to see who the champions in WWE are by the end of the year. It's almost a certainty that whoever walks out of CoC as champion will finish 2017 as the champion.

