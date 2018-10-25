WWE News: WWE security handing out some interesting signs at Monday Night Raw

This could be a huge hint heading into Evolution

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night Raw was live from Providence, Rhode Island and whilst the show was dominated by news of Roman Reigns' departure, it was still the final episode of Raw before Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution takes place this Sunday night and will be one of the biggest steps in the Women's Revolution but there wasn't a lot of build-up to the show on Monday night since the company also has Crown Jewel build to present as well.

There were many more matches announced for Evolution this week but one thing that hasn't been mentioned in the past few weeks is the Women's Tag Team Championships. There were a lot of rumors that these titles could debut at Evolution, but now this doesn't seem very likely.

The heart of the matter

Several fans noted on Twitter this week that security was handing out signs which said "We want Women's Tag Championships" at Raw and SmackDown.

@solomonster at smackdown ...they are handing out these signs. pic.twitter.com/p6GUs9ZlTs — Joe Piccillo (@JoeJet10) October 23, 2018

Women's Tag Team Championships have been rumored for months and it has appeared as though WWE has been pushing together a number of female tag teams together in what many fans assumed would be an on-going storyline which would reach its climax at Evolution. Whilst this could still happen, it's highly unlikely since there are no traditional tag team matches set to take place on Sunday night.

What's next?

Evolution takes place live from New York on Sunday night and even though Women's Tag Team Champions may not be crowned on the night, WWE could take the opportunity to announce the titles for the show and the beginning of a tournament that could lead into Survivor Series.

Do you think Women's Tag Team Championships could be revealed at Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below...