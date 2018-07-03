WWE News: WWE set to make history once again at Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss may have bitten off more than she can chew

What's the story?

It was announced the night after Money in the Bank that Nia Jax was cashing in her rematch clause at Extreme Rules, but this past week on Raw the former Champion revealed that it would be contested in an Extreme Rules match.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has a good history at Extreme Rules after she was able to win the Raw Women's Championship in her match against Bayley last year when the two women fought in a Kendo On A Stick match.

Next weekend could be a little different for Bliss though since Ronda Rousey will be at ringside and the match has now been made a no disqualification, which opens the door for involvement where Rousey can state that it's completely legal, much like Bliss did at Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax took on Mickie James this week on Raw, but ahead of the match, she announced that she would be taking on Alexa Bliss in less than two weeks time in an Extreme Rules match. After all of the history that the women of WWE have made over the past few years, it's hard to believe that this will be the first time women have been part of an extreme rules match.

In the past, the women have been lowered to being part of an Extreme Makeover match instead which saw Beth Phoenix walk out victorious over Michelle McCool back in 2010 and there has even been a hogpen match but the women have never been able to battle in an extreme rules match at the event of the same name.

What's next?

There is only one episode of Raw left before Extreme Rules, so the final build-up to the match will take place next week on the go home episode of the show.

Does Alexa Bliss stand a chance in an Extreme Rules match? Have your say in the comments section below