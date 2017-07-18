WWE News: WWE shoots down rumor regarding Kurt Angle and Chad Gable

If Chad Gable isn't Kurt Angle's surprise tonight, who is?!

If that’s the case, just who is Gable’s dad, anyway?

What’s the Story?

As we get closer and closer to finding out what Kurt Angle’s secret is on Raw tonight, the rumours continue to fly fast and furious. One of those rumours is that former SmackDown Tag-Team Champion Chad Gable will be revealed to be Kurt Angle’s illegitimate son. As much as fans would love to see the two former talented amateur wrestlers paired together, WWE revealed in a recent YouTube video that this isn’t going to be the case.

In case you didn’t know

After weeks of getting text messages from an unknown recipient that they have a secret that could ruin Angle’s career, the Raw GM made it clear on last week’s program that he would, indeed, reveal this secret to the world. Rumours have speculated as to what it could be, ranging from the aforementioned Gable connection, to an affair with Stephanie McMahon, to even something involving former TNA President Dixie Carter, who was recently interviewed on camera for Kurt’s recent WWE 24 special on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

WWE regularly releases videos on YouTube regarding reactions to WWE events by fans on social media. In the lastest video about the Kurt Angle, er, angle, host Cathy Kelly ended the spot with a spot regarding Gable’s rumored parentage, stating “While a lot of people are hoping for it, we’re pretty sure Kurt Angle isn’t Chad Gable’s dad.”

What’s next?

While it’s still possible they may try to pull this particular swerve off anyway, it’s highly unlikely. Of course, we’ll all find out later tonight as Angle reveals just what the heck is going on during the live Raw broadcast tonight.

Author’s take

This was a pretty smart way to gently let down fans who were really hoping Gable and Angle were going to be teamed up, while also giving them confidence that the reveal is going to be something really unexpected. WWE is pretty hit and miss about surprises like this, so I’m not holding my breath, but you never know. It’s also worth pointing out that while they said Chad Gable wasn’t Kurt’s son, they didn’t say anything about Chad’s American Alpha partner, Jason Jordan. That’s pretty unlikely, too, but I just thought I’d throw that out there.

Just as an aside, I spent months thinking that Gable’s dad was actually University of Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable, so this is technically the second time I’ve been tricked as to who Gable’s dad is. I’m getting tired of it, frankly.