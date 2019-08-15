WWE News: WWE signs prominent women's wrestler Santana Garrett

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Aug 2019

The talented Garrett joins the Performance Center after a lengthy run on the independent circuit.

The NXT Women's Division just got one of the best female wrestlers in the industry. Earlier in the day, it was reported that WWE signed Santana Garrett. It was later confirmed as much when she was among the recruits announced for the newest batch of wrestlers for the WWE Performance Center.

Garrett will presumably start in NXT and at the PC instead of heading right to the main roster. She certainly has plenty of experience that would have warranted a fast-track to the main roster, but not everyone is like AJ Styles.

Previous go-arounds with WWE

While now she is technically under contract with the company, like many other independent wrestlers, this won't be Garrett's first appearance in WWE. She originally appeared on episodes of NXT a few years ago as an enhancement talent, but one that the entire crowd at Full Sail was familiar with.

After making others look good on NXT, Garrett was also part of the first Mae Young Classic, falling to Piper Niven in the tournament's first round. Before participating in the MYC, Garrett had been featured in TNA as Brittany as well as many other independent promotions throughout the world, but primarily in the United States and Mexico.

She has held gold in all-female promotions like Shine and Shimmer and her most recent exposure was as the Champion of WOW Women's Wrestling. She eventually lost the title to Tessa Blanchard.

The Near Future

Since Garrett has so much experience and is only 31, she could feasibly be one of the signees to officially debut on NXT TV sooner rather than later. While some signees have backgrounds in modeling, fitness, power-lifting or other sports, they usually take more time to both learn the sport and hone their skills. Her experience is a decade old, so she could make a mark right away.

Another way that Garrett could make an impact sooner is with the news that there will be a third Mae Young Classic. The specifics are not known, but some participants like Toni Storm, Rhea Ripley, Kavita Devi, and Taynara Conti have competed in multiple MYCs. One thing is certain - Garrett should be a building block of the future for the women's divisions of both NXT and the main roster.