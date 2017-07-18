WWE News: WWE spoils Kurt Angle's announcement for fans in attendance for RAW?

Some fans in attendance for RAW might have gotten a rude shock before the show

by Rohit Nath News 18 Jul 2017, 18:26 IST

Nashville got to witness Kurt Angle's anticipated announcement

What's the story?

A fan on Instagram(courtesy Wrestling Inc) posted a photo that showed WWE somewhat giving out Kurt Angle's big reveal that would take place later in the night.

In case you didn't know...

On the latest edition of RAW, Kurt Angle made his much-anticipated announcement, revealing that now-former American Alpha member Jason Jordan to be his illegitimate child.

Angle then had a WWE Network exclusive interview after RAW along side Jason Jordan, where the two spoke for around ten minutes with Renee Young about their kayfabe relationship and how Jordan found out about Angle being his father.

The heart of the matter

A fan posted a picture before RAW showing that fans entering the arena could see the American Alpha symbol on their titantron, giving away Kurt Angle's reveal.

#wweraw A post shared by Barbie (@barbiebabs_) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Many fans believed that Gable would be Angle's child and not Jordan. WWE did swerve fans in that regard. However, it must not have been pleasing to be a fan seeing that potentially spoiling the most anticipated segment of the show.

Jason Jordan looks like he'll be a huge beneficiary from the storyline, as many fans are already predicting that he's set to receive a huge push in the future. There's no doubt that both Gable and Jordan possess the skills to be top WWE stars.

One of the main advantages Jordan has over Gable is his look. He's got the look of a top WWE star, and that might just take him a long way. If he is being positioned in such a prominent place in a huge storyline, then they must have huge plans for him.

What's next?

Jason Jordan begins his career as a singles star from next week, while we'll have to wait and see what Gable has to say about the entire situation on SmackDown Live.

Author's Take

It must have been frustrating if you were a fan in attendance and got to know the spoilers(or at least semi-spoilers) right after walking into the arena. Regardless, being there in attendance must have been a great experience, as the reaction from the crowd sounded great.

Nashville has always been one of the great US cities when it comes to WWE and fan reactions.

