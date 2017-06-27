WWE News: WWE stable Titus Brand gets name change

The Titus Brand has gone worldwide.

Titus has gone worldwide

What’s the story?

Titus Brand, the WWE stable run by Titus O’Neil has been officially renamed to “Titus Worldwide”. The name change was made official after 205 Live Superstar Akira Tozawa joined the faction last night on RAW and a Tweet by Titus confirming the same can be seen below.

Now that @TozawaAkira has officially Signed on to join his best friend @ApolloCrews On the #TitusWorldWide Roster I'm off to Singapore pic.twitter.com/CtqG1oOJwA — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 27, 2017

The stable now has Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa as its members.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil started his “Titus Brand” gimmick in September 2016, which ended up turning into a stable when Apollo Crews joined it after the Superstar Shake-up. O’Neil approached several other Superstars to become a part of the new faction and eventually succeeded in convincing Akira Tozawa to do so.

The heart of the matter

The Titus O’Neil-run faction “Titus Brand” has officially been renamed to “Titus Worldwide” now that Japanese Superstar Akira Tozawa has joined it. Titus has been using the hashtag #TitusWorldwide on his social media posts for the past few days as well.

He made the announcement about the name change during an appearance on last night’s (26th June 2017) edition of RAW, where he interrupted a confrontation between WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Akira Tozawa.

Titus stated that he had finalised a match between Neville and Akira Tozawa for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view and also added that Tozawa was the latest signing of the “Titus Worldwide” brand. A video of Titus’ appearance can be seen below.

The match has since been made official.

What’s next?

Akira Tozawa will be taking on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on 9th July 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

As far as Titus O’Neil is concerned, he is next headed to Singapore for WWE’s RAW-exclusive Singapore Live Event that is scheduled to take place on 28th June 2017 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Author’s take

The addition of Akira Tozawa to the Titus Worldwide (Titus Brand) stable has given the faction a whole new dimension altogether. Although the stable sounded like a corny idea at first, O’Neil has made it work with his charisma and mic skills and it seems like Titus Worldwide could indeed be headed towards a decent run in the WWE!

