WWE News: WWE star reveals full extent of heartbreaking injury in wake of tragic MYC2 moment

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.62K // 18 Oct 2018, 19:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tegan Nox is consoled by Triple H

What's the story?

Anyone who kept up to date with the tapings for the Mae Young Classic 2 would have known that Tegan Nox suffered a heartbreaking injury in her Quarter Final match against Rhea Rhipley, but the episode where it happened finally aired and Nox was then able to talk about it for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

Early reports suggested that Nox was actually the favourite to win the tournament this year after having to tragically miss the first one due to a knee injury.

She had only just recovered and had been back for a few months with a knee brace as she prepared for the second Mae Young Classic. Nox looked great as she defeated Zatara and Nicole Matthews to get to the Quarter Final.

The heart of the matter

The injury occurred when Nox hit a Suicide Dive to the outside in the early stages of the match and struggled to get back to her feet. She made it into the ring and was checked on by the referee and a ringside medical staff member but refused to end the match there.

She struggled on for several more minutes, obviously in a great deal of pain and unable to really talk, until she took a big dropkick from Rhipley. Nox immediately fell to the floor and threw up the X herself ending the match. A distraught Nox was then helped backstage by officials as the MYC2 gave her a standing ovation. It really was one of the most emotional moments I've seen in professional wrestling.

Tegan has kept quiet about the injury, presumably to avoid spoiling the results of the tournament, but took to Twitter to explain the full extent of her injury, describing it as her knee 'exploding' and what is going to happen for her going forward.

Well...that happened 🖤 I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everything they’ve done the past few weeks and for all the kind words I’ve received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra 🔥 to come back even better 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) October 18, 2018

As we mentioned, Nox had only just returned from injury so to suffer an injury in her 'good' leg so soon, and when she was allegedly in line for a big push must have been heart-breaking for her, as it certainly was to watch. The WWE even uploaded a clip where Triple H is consoling Nox backstage and she's apologising to him.

What's next?

In her own words Nox says she will be back and 'Shinier' than ever, and as Triple H told her 'this is just a bump in the road, this isn't the end, trust me'.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Tegan Nox all the best in her recovery and rehab and can't wait to see her in the ring again!