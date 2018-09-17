WWE News: WWE Starrcade to return, 5 matches and Hall of Famer announced

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.45K // 17 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST

What's the story?

WWE have announced that a special Starrcade event will take place this November, with five matches already being announced by the company.

In case you didn't know

The original Starrcade was originally hosted by the NWA and later by WWE's rival World Championship Wrestling, and was the main show of the year for WCW, similar to WWE's WrestleMania.

Beginning in 1983, the event was synonymous with Nature Boy, Ric Flair, who main-evented the first eight Starrcades, before joining the WWF in 1991.

The last Starrcade event for WCW took place in December 2000, as the promotion was purchased by Vince McMahon in March 2001.

In November last year, WWE brought back the Starrcade name for a special live event, which saw AJ Styles retain the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal in a Steel Cage Match.

The 2017 show also saw the return of Goldust, who competed as the Natural Dustin Rhodes, in a tribute to his father Dusty, who had competed in previous Starrcades.

The heart of the matter

The show will take place November 24, at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the show being dual branded, as opposed to the 2017 show, which was exclusively for SmackDown Live.

The matches announced so far are:

The Shield Vs Braun Strowman and the Dogs of War (Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre) (Cincinnati Street Fight) AJ Styles Vs Samoa Joe (Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship) Becky Lynch Vs Charlotte Flair (Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship) Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Rusev (United States Championship Match) The New Day Vs. The Bar (SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship Match)

In addition, a special performance will be held by RAW Superstar Elias, who will appear alongside Flair.

What's next?

WWE Starrcade will take place November 24 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will feature superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live.

