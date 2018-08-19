WWE News: WWE stars banned from ringside for SummerSlam Kick-off match

This is definitely an interesting stipulation

What's the story?

Drake Maverick recently revealed that all 205 Live stars would be banned from ringside ahead of Cedric Alexander's Cruiserweight Championship match against Drew Gulak.

In case you didn't know...

Cedric Alexander was attacked on the most recent episode of 205 Live on Tuesday night following his match against Jack Gallagher. First, it was Brian Kendrick who made his way out to attack the Champion before Gallagher recovered in time to be thrown out of the ring.

Kendrick then received a Lumbar Check from Alexander before Drew Gulak was able to lock in the Gu-Lock on the Champion to send a message ahead of their match on Sunday night.

The heart of the matter

Cedric Alexander has been outnumbered over the past few weeks, but Drew Gulak will be forced to go it alone on Sunday night since Drake Maverick recently announced that all superstars would be banned from ringside for their match.

The other match that has been announced for the two hour SummerSlam kickoff show is a mixed tag team match between Lana & Rusev and Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega. The kickoff show could well be an interesting one since this added stipulation to the Cruiserweight Championship match will definitely give Alexander much more of a chance of retaining his title.

What's next?

Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak collide as part of the SummerSlam kickoff show tomorrow night and it's reported that the duo will go on to fight once again as part of Hell in a Cell next month which leaves this match as one of the ones that are likely to see a title change.

Do you think Drew Gulak will force Cedric Alexander to tap on Sunday night? Have your say in the comments section below...