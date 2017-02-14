WWE News: Heath Slater and other WWE stars burglarized In Oakland on Monday

What was stolen?

Heath Slater’s rental car

What’s the story?

According to a story from wrestlinginc.com, it appears that several WWE Superstars were robbed in Oakland, California, on Monday.

In case you didn’t know...

While the red brand was in Las Vegas for Raw last night, Smackdown! Live superstars made the trip from Phoenix, Arizona to Oakland, California for a live event on Monday night.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, it appears as if the thieves broke the driver’s side rear window of the rental car that Heath Slater and other WWE Superstars were commuting in for Monday night’s live event in Oakland, California.

Both Konnor and Viktor from The Ascension were affected by the robbery, as they took to Twitter to reveal that they had a bookbag stolen from the vehicle. Viktor said that his positivity was gone due to the incident and that whoever stole his backpack was a real disgrace to humanity. Konnor asked if anyone had seen his book bag.

Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome To Oakland... pic.twitter.com/fVrmU1anub — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) February 13, 2017

Ah positivity gone. Whoever stole my backpack today is a real champion of humanity — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 14, 2017

What’s next?

Hopefully, they filed a police report with local authorities in Oakland, but the likelihood of their belongings being returned is slim.

Sportskeeda’s Take

According to data from the city of Oakland’s official website, there were 7,452 documented automobile burglary cases in the city in 2016. That’s an average of more than 20 automobile burglaries per day in the city. Unfortunately, the men affected by this dastardly deed will likely have to purchase new items to replace whatever was stolen.

To be completely honest, the three men in question are lucky that nothing worse happened. According to a wikipedia article on the topic, Oakland ranks extremely high for most categories of crime in the state of California. Crime in that city of a violent nature – such as assault and murder – averages two to five times more than the United States average.

We at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to the WWE Superstars that were affected by this heinous crime, but we’re also glad that they’re all physically okay. Had they happened upon the thieves during the burglary, this could have been a much more tragic story.