WWE News: WWE Superstar Broke His Jaw At Money In The Bank Weekend

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
960   //    28 Jun 2018, 19:38 IST



What's the story?

WWE announced on last night's NXT that Lars Sullivan didn't leave Money In The Bank completely empty-handed, as he left TakeOver with a broken jaw. Sullivan was in the match to determine the NXT Champion against NXT Champion Aleister Black.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan faced Aleister Black for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2 at Money In The Bank weekend. Sullivan came up short, being pinned by Aleister Black following a Black Mass. It was the first match Sullivan lost by pinfall in his NXT career.

Sullivan made his NXT television debut in April 2017 after being signed by WWE in 2013. Sullivan's former tag-team partner in developmental was none other than Braun Strowman. Sullivan has been portrayed as a monster with a temper problem thus far.


The heart of the matter

WWE announced last night on NXT television that Lars Sullivan suffered from a broken jaw at NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2 during his match against Aleister Black. WWE also shared an X-Ray of Sullivan's head, confirming the injury.


Sullivan was unbeaten in singles competition in NXT until he came up against NXT Champion Aleister Black, Unfortunately for Sullivan, he will now be on the sidelines for some time. It remains to be seen if this was a work or not.


What's next?

With Lars Sullivan out of his way. Aleister Black will now focus on his next challenger, who seems to be Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa's coming off a huge, but fluke, win over Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Chicago 2 where he pinned Johnny Gargano with his hands handcuffed.

It is still unclear when Black and Ciampa will face off but it could come at the next NXT TakeOver. As for Lars Sullivan, no return date has been announced.

Are you a fan of Lars Sullivan? Sound off in the comments below.

WWE NXT Lars Sullivan
