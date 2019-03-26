WWE News: WWE Superstar calls out Connor McGregor, invites him at WrestleMania 35

McGregor has announced his retirement

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has just reacted to Connor McGregor's retirement tweet. The former WWE Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion tweeted: "See you at 'Mania brother".

In case you didn't know. . .

Connor McGregor recently tweeted that he is retiring from MMA, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and is one of the most recognized faces in sports today. His retirement news came in as a shock to many. It should be noted that McGregor 'retired' once before, in 2016, stating that he "had decided to retire young".

The heart of the matter

Several sports personalities took to Twitter to share their opinion on this huge announcement. WWE's Finn Balor chimed in too, leaving fans in speculation after posting a tweet in reply to McGregor's announcement.

See you at ‘mania brother — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 26, 2019

What's next?

Although this might just be Finn Balor's attempt at stirring things up a little, there's no telling what might end up happening at The Show of Shows.

McGregor is one of the most famous MMA athletes of this generation, and he is well aware that WrestleMania is a global phenomenon, garnering fan interest from more than 60 countries.

There's no reason why someone like McGregor can get into an agreement with WWE and sign a contract for a bunch of appearances. Better yet, Connor could take the route Lesnar and Ronda have taken in the past.

He could cash in on his MMA background and make some serious cash in WWE. A dream match between McGregor and Balor has been teased before, and it could actually become a reality, now that he has officially retired from MMA.

What are your thoughts on Balor calling out McGregor at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section!

