WWE News: Mike Kanellis calls out company for not caring about 205 Live

Mike Kanellis called out WWE over not paying attention to 205 Live

What's the story?

WWE has 5 major wrestling shows that they put on display each week. WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live.

While at first 205 Live did not attract the attention of the WWE Universe, since January of 2018, they changed the way that the show took place each week. However, the focus of WWE has not been on the Cruiserweight show.

This week after the show was over, Mike Kanellis took to Twitter to call out WWE for not paying attention to 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Enzo Amore was released by WWE, the 205 Live show became infinitely better, with some of the best wrestling performances of the week taking place on the show. In the past, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Buddy Murphy, and several other Superstars have made the show their own.

Mike Kanellis, since moving to 205 Live from the main roster has been making his name on 205 Live. However, when it comes to pay-per-views and Championship matches, 205 Live matches still take place on the Kick-Off Show instead of the main show.

The heart of the matter

Mike Kanellis took to Twitter and went on a rant about the fact that 205 Live was being overlooked despite putting on some of the best shows of the week in WWE. He asked WWE if they were paying attention now.

Once again @WWE205Live puts on the best WRESTLING show of the week. Are you paying attention now? #wwe @WWE — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 12, 2019

There were mixed reactions from the fans, with some criticising WWE while others pointed out that there was too much wrestling content being put out on a weekly basis to also pay attention to 205 Live.

Mike Kanellis said that while WWE management may not care, the roster and everyone involved with the show loved and cared for it.

They don’t. But the roster does. And everyone involved with 205 cares more than you could possibly imagine. https://t.co/55EHeC2nSN — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 12, 2019

205 Live takes place after WWE SmackDown on a regular basis, and by the time it rolls around the crowd is often too tired to care about the show.

What's next?

With SmackDown moving to Friday nights, things are changing in WWE later this year. 205 Live has proved itself to be a show that can put on some amazing matches and entertaining performances. Over time, it may grow to be a show that is more appreciated by the WWE audience.