×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Mike Kanellis calls out company for not caring about 205 Live

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
699   //    13 Jun 2019, 15:56 IST

Mike Kanellis called out WWE over not paying attention to 205 Live
Mike Kanellis called out WWE over not paying attention to 205 Live

What's the story?

WWE has 5 major wrestling shows that they put on display each week. WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live.

While at first 205 Live did not attract the attention of the WWE Universe, since January of 2018, they changed the way that the show took place each week. However, the focus of WWE has not been on the Cruiserweight show.

This week after the show was over, Mike Kanellis took to Twitter to call out WWE for not paying attention to 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Enzo Amore was released by WWE, the 205 Live show became infinitely better, with some of the best wrestling performances of the week taking place on the show. In the past, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Buddy Murphy, and several other Superstars have made the show their own.

Mike Kanellis, since moving to 205 Live from the main roster has been making his name on 205 Live. However, when it comes to pay-per-views and Championship matches, 205 Live matches still take place on the Kick-Off Show instead of the main show.

The heart of the matter

Mike Kanellis took to Twitter and went on a rant about the fact that 205 Live was being overlooked despite putting on some of the best shows of the week in WWE. He asked WWE if they were paying attention now.

There were mixed reactions from the fans, with some criticising WWE while others pointed out that there was too much wrestling content being put out on a weekly basis to also pay attention to 205 Live.

Mike Kanellis said that while WWE management may not care, the roster and everyone involved with the show loved and cared for it.

Advertisement

205 Live takes place after WWE SmackDown on a regular basis, and by the time it rolls around the crowd is often too tired to care about the show.

What's next?

With SmackDown moving to Friday nights, things are changing in WWE later this year. 205 Live has proved itself to be a show that can put on some amazing matches and entertaining performances. Over time, it may grow to be a show that is more appreciated by the WWE audience.

Tags:
WWE 205 Live Mike Bennett Mike Kanellis
Advertisement
WWE News: Another veteran Superstar possibly confirms WWE exit on Twitter
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple Crown Champion debuts on 205 Live
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results (June 11, 2019): Main roster star debuts on 205 Live, #1 Contenders match ends in controversial fashion
RELATED STORY
Why the Singh Brothers should not have been sent to 205 Live
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: May 16th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: May 14th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: May 7th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cedric Alexander reflects on his time on 205 Live by posting a heartfelt message
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results (June 4th, 2019): Cruiserweight star injured, a huge return brings controversy to the Cruiserweight Title Picture
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: October 24, 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us