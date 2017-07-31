WWE News: WWE Superstar changes ring gear

This Smackdown star has an elegant change in design to his wrestling gear.

by Nishant Jayaram News 31 Jul 2017, 13:15 IST

This Smackdown star will enter the ring with a new mask

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently showcased his latest mask at a WWE live event. The mask is starkly different to the previous masks that he donned in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Sin Cara is portrayed by Mexican-American wrestler Hunico.

Hunico previously wrestled in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, TNA and Chikara, before switching to the WWE in 2009, and was assigned to the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory.

He made his Smackdown debut in 2011 and was moved to RAW in the 2016 WWE Draft, but made the switch back to SD after the 2017 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

The heart of the matter

After the historic final show at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on July 29th, 2017, Sin Cara posted a picture of his new mask.

Sin Cara's old mask design and his latest mask design below -

The new mask exposes his eyes and also does not have the ear-shaped design on the side of the mask.

The WWE Superstar later tweeted the words '#CintaDeOro' which could mean that the mask design is a homage to Mexican wrestler Cinta de Oro, who passed away last year, and sported a mask with a design similar to Sin Cara's latest mask.

Sin Cara's previous masks resembled those worn by Lucha Libre wrestlers, where the entire face is covered by the mask, while the new one is akin to those worn by Rey Mysterio.

What's next?

Since his switch to Smackdown, Sin Cara hasn't featured much, and with Kalisto now in RAW, it seems like he may forever be a jobber.

Author's take

Sin Cara's new mask design is classy and has several neat touches that take inspiration from the Lucha Libre masks of yesteryear.