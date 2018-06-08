Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE Superstar confirms injury, comments on upcoming event

No WWE Superstar is immune to the injury bug!

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News 08 Jun 2018, 02:00 IST
1.27K

Mark Andrews is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury
Mark Andrews is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury

What’s the story?

NXT talent and current 205 Live Superstar Mark Andrews has taken to social media so as to reveal that he has suffered an elbow injury.

Andrews, who is a top talent in the WWE’s UK Division as well, also expounded upon an upcoming NXT meet-and-greet in the UK.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Mark Andrews rose to prominence during his stint in Impact Wrestling as Mandrews.

The Welsh performer has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since his early teens and is widely respected for being an incredibly experienced talent at the age of 26.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Mark Andrews was initially set to appear for the WWE NXT's brand at a meet-and-greet event as part of the “2018 Download Festival” that takes place in Donington Park, United Kingdom from June 8th to June 10th.

Nevertheless, Andrews seems to have suffered an elbow injury—something which he has confirmed by way of his official Twitter account.

However, Andrews has neither confirmed the extent nor revealed the cause of his aforementioned injury. Fans can read an excerpt of Andrews’ statements regarding the elbow injury, below—

“Disappointed to say I won’t be at @DownloadFest for @WWENXT this weekend due to an elbow injury. Have a great time if you’re going, and make sure to check out the NXT tent throughout the weekend!”

What’s next?

Mark Andrews has been lauded for his performances in NXT last year, and the Welsh Superstar is now slated to be a prominent part of the 205 Live roster. 

Despite Andrews being a highly-regarded member of the 205 Live roster, the vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE does intend to utilize him in the UK Division as well.

As of this writing, further details on Mark Andrews’ elbow injury are yet to be disclosed.

Sportskeeda wishes Mark Andrews a safe and speedy recovery.

Which show have you liked Mark Andrews on the most—NXT or 205 Live? Sound off in the comments! 

