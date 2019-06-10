WWE News: WWE Superstar donates Super ShowDown earnings to charity

Ali

What's the story:

WWE Super ShowDown was met with pretty lackluster results for an event promoted to be "bigger than WrestleMania" by the company. However, one WWE Superstar has chosen to donate his earnings from this event to a special cause.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Superstar Ali was one of the participants in the 50-Man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown. He failed to win the battle royal, but took the loss in stride. The company has faced scrutiny from wrestling fans and purists for paying the Superstars a substantial amount of money -- even if they do not wrestle on the show. Ali has been outspoken about his struggles as a Muslim wrestler before his current run in WWE.

The heart of the matter:

In a classy move, Ali has chosen to donate his earning from Super ShowDown to a foundation called "Charity Water". This nonprofit organization is known for giving developing countries and struggling areas fresh, cold water for people in need. This is a great cause as third world countries struggle to provide adequate drinking water for families each day. Ali has a big heart and demonstrated the same by contributing his earnings to this organization.

Earnings received today will be donated to @charitywater. Thank you. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 8, 2019

What's next:

The future is bright for Ali, who is a young superstar with plenty of promise; he has all the talent in the world to excel and become one of the top workhorses for WWE. I would not be surprised to see Ali involved in a mid-card feud with Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship at some point in the future. Imagine the matches those two could put on together.

You can catch Ali and the rest of the WWE SmackDown Superstars each and every Tuesday night at 8pm(EST) live on the USA Network.

