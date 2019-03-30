WWE News: Carmella is launching a new business

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Carmella is all set to launch a new company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a story on Instagram, which states that Carmella "is launching a new wine".

In case you didn't know. . .

Carmella came into the main roster after a brief stint with Big Cass and Enzo Amore in NXT. As of now, Carmella is the only member of the group who's still with the WWE. Enzo Amore was fired from WWE after being accused of sexual assault, which later ended up proving false, while Big Cass was let go after reports of behavioral issues.

Carmella went on to win the SmackDown Women's Title last year, after cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown Live. She successfully defended her title against Asuka after The Empress of Tomorrow was distracted by a returning James Ellsworth.

On this past week's SmackDown Live, Carmella was one of four women who were snubbed out of a shot at Asuka's title at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Carmella recently asked her fans to head over to her Instagram story, promising big news.

I have HUGE NEWS!! Head on over to my IG story for all the details!! 🍷 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 29, 2019

Carmella's Instagram story mentioned that she is about to open her own wine company. She added that she has been working on this project since the past one year. The name of her new company is Capo Cagna, and has its own Instagram page, although it doesn't have a single post at the moment.

What's next?

Wrestlers in the past have utilized their fame to move on and set up their own businesses and ventures. Megastars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Jericho run their own podcast, while former Raw GM Eric Bischoff went into television and video game production. Carmella's fans would want nothing but to see her new business reach new heights.

