×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Carmella is launching a new business

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
107   //    30 Mar 2019, 14:32 IST

Best wishes to Carmella!
Best wishes to Carmella!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Carmella is all set to launch a new company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a story on Instagram, which states that Carmella "is launching a new wine".

In case you didn't know. . .

Carmella came into the main roster after a brief stint with Big Cass and Enzo Amore in NXT. As of now, Carmella is the only member of the group who's still with the WWE. Enzo Amore was fired from WWE after being accused of sexual assault, which later ended up proving false, while Big Cass was let go after reports of behavioral issues.


Carmella went on to win the SmackDown Women's Title last year, after cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown Live. She successfully defended her title against Asuka after The Empress of Tomorrow was distracted by a returning James Ellsworth.

On this past week's SmackDown Live, Carmella was one of four women who were snubbed out of a shot at Asuka's title at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Carmella recently asked her fans to head over to her Instagram story, promising big news.


Carmella's Instagram story mentioned that she is about to open her own wine company. She added that she has been working on this project since the past one year. The name of her new company is Capo Cagna, and has its own Instagram page, although it doesn't have a single post at the moment.

Advertisement

What's next?

Wrestlers in the past have utilized their fame to move on and set up their own businesses and ventures. Megastars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Jericho run their own podcast, while former Raw GM Eric Bischoff went into television and video game production. Carmella's fans would want nothing but to see her new business reach new heights.

What are your thoughts on Carmella's new venture?



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Asuka Carmella
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: R-Truth compares himself and Carmella to Jay-Z and Beyonce 
RELATED STORY
5 times WWE fans were told that Asuka is not a priority
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Carmella says she will be champion once again
RELATED STORY
Opinion: A WWE Off-Season would be best for business
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Carmella
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Asuka opens up on her SmackDown Women's Title loss to Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair wins SmackDown Women's Championship two weeks before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair finally speaks out after becoming SmackDown Women's Champion
RELATED STORY
4 matches that have been announced for WWE television this week (3/24/19)
RELATED STORY
5 alterations WWE has made due to Charlotte Flair defeating Asuka
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us