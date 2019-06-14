WWE News: WWE Superstar makes bold prediction for tag team

The match is official

What's the story?

As previously reported, Triple H is all set to team up with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to compete at a WWE live event in Japan.

SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev took to Twitter and predicted that Gallows and Anderson are in for a push.

In case you didn't know...

A WWE live event in at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, will see Triple H team up with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. The quartet will take on Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Samoa Joe in an 8-man tag team match.

The event will also feature Universal Champion Seth Rollins taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will go toe to toe with Alexa Bliss.

The announcement was followed by Karl Anderson posting a graphic of the match and saying that he hopes the world is ready. The post was later retweeted by AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows cut a promo to hype the match. Here's what they had to say:

Tokyo Japan, long time no see! The boys are coming back! June the 28th, that's a Friday. Tokyo, Japan, Sumo Hall baby, the place that we made famous. We're coming back home and we're not coming alone. Boys are bringing the Japanese royalty in! The Phenomenal AJ Styles, but not only that... for the first time ever will stand alongside all three members of The Club, The Game Triple H!

SmackDown's Rusev replied to the tweet, and stated: "Here comes the push".

What's next?

Although sharing a ring with Triple H is certainly something to be proud of, only time will tell whether this results in a push for The former Good Brothers.

