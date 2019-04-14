WWE News: Raw Superstar has a message for WWE before Superstar Shakeup

Superstar Shakeup is almost upon us

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Ember Moon recently took to Instagram and posted a message regarding the upcoming Superstar Shakeup.

Moon stated that she still has got a lot to prove, and it doesn't matter to her if she is drafted from Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Ember Moon was one of the most popular Superstars down in NXT. After impressing the higher-ups at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Moon was signed to an NXT contract. In November 2017, she won the vacant NXT Women's Title by defeating Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross, and Kairi Sane. After losing the title to Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Moon made her Monday Night Raw debut on the night after WrestleMania 34.

The heart of the matter

At this point, it's safe to say that WWE has dropped the ball with Ember Moon, and she has become just another name in a long list of NXT Superstars that have been ruined on the main roster.

Ever since her debut on Raw, Moon has done nothing of worth and has been relegated to the mid-card, despite being an incredibly talented athlete. The Superstar Shakeup is almost on the horizon, and Ember Moon seems to be more than ready for her eventual fate.

Moon posted a photo of herself on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. She proceeded to tag WWE's Instagram account in the caption and stated that she doesn't care if she remains on Monday Night Raw or if she is sent to the blue brand. She finished off her statement by saying that she has got a lot to prove.

What's next?

Here's hoping that no matter where Moon goes, she gets handled properly by WWE going forward. She has tons of potential and could become a legit main eventer in the Women's division if used right.

What are your thoughts on Ember Moon? Should she be drafted to SmackDown?

