WWE News: Mustafa Ali opens up on whether he would allow his daughter to become a wrestler

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
30   //    24 Mar 2019, 08:40 IST

Mustafa Ali posing with his daughter
Mustafa Ali posing with his daughter

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Mustafa Ali recently shared his take on his daughter becoming a professional wrestler.

Ali replied to the question with a tweet stating "No one has a right over a dream".


In case you didn't know. . .

Mustafa Ali has emerged as one of the most exciting high-flyers from the 205 Live brand. Last month, he was set for a push on the blue brand but an injury took Mustafa out of the gauntlet match on the go home show of SmackDown, before the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Ali's spot was given to Kofi Kingston, who made the most of this opportunity and tore the house down in both the gauntlet and the Elimination Chamber matches.

As of this moment, Kofi is involved in the top storyline on SmackDown Live, that is bound to lead to him getting a WWE title shot at The Show of Shows against Daniel Bryan.

Mustafa Ali recently stated that Kofi deserves the spot he's in, given how hard he has worked for the past 11 years. Ali is regarded by fans as not only an excellent wrestler but an exceptionally wholesome human being.


The heart of the matter

Ali recently replied to a tweet asking him whether he would allow his daughter Amara to become a professional wrestler when she grows up and he had this to say to the fan:


The Superstar replied by stating that no one should get to force someone out of their dream.

What's next?

Although Ali's fans are saddened by the fact that his spot went to someone else, there's not a shred of doubt that the high-flyer is bound to have a bright future on Tuesday nights.

What are your thoughts on Mustafa Ali's views on his daughter possibly becoming a professional wrestler? Sound off!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
