WWE News: WWE Superstar pulled from Money In The Bank Ladder Match due to injury

A change has been made to the MITB card

What's the story?

Ahead of Money In The Bank this weekend, WWE has announced via social media that Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and that a suitable replacement will be announced.

In case you didn't know…

This week's episode of WWE RAW, the go-home edition on the road to Money In The Bank, saw Alexa Bliss replaced in a match by Nikki Cross - but the show in London would see with Alexa Bliss climbing a ladder in the centre of the ring, unclipping the Money In The Bank briefcase - which Little Miss Bliss has previously cashed in successfully - and holding it aloft, seemingly acting as a precursor to the pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Bliss' appearances in the ring have been sparse over the past year, and specifically the last few months. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion was completely pulled from the first ever all-women's WWE event Evolution due to injury, after being slated to face Trish Stratus in a match that would then become a tag team match. Ever since, we've tended to see Bliss in a speaking capacity more often, rather than competing in a match.

BREAKING: @AlexaBliss_WWE is not medically cleared to compete at WWE #MITB this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement will be announced. https://t.co/gGXe8Kd1pd — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019

What's next?

Well, Money In The Bank takes place on Sunday. All eyes are now on WWE's social media to see if an announcement happens ahead of the event, or if we're heading towards a surprise entrant in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match!

Who would you like to see replace Alexa Bliss in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match? Let us know in the comments.