×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar pulled from Money In The Bank Ladder Match due to injury

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
469   //    16 May 2019, 21:56 IST

A change has been made to the MITB card
A change has been made to the MITB card

What's the story?

Ahead of Money In The Bank this weekend, WWE has announced via social media that Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and that a suitable replacement will be announced.

In case you didn't know…

This week's episode of WWE RAW, the go-home edition on the road to Money In The Bank, saw Alexa Bliss replaced in a match by Nikki Cross - but the show in London would see with Alexa Bliss climbing a ladder in the centre of the ring, unclipping the Money In The Bank briefcase - which Little Miss Bliss has previously cashed in successfully - and holding it aloft, seemingly acting as a precursor to the pay-per-view.



The heart of the matter

Ahead of Money In The Bank this weekend, WWE has announced via social media that Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and that a suitable replacement will be announced.

Bliss' appearances in the ring have been sparse over the past year, and specifically the last few months. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion was completely pulled from the first ever all-women's WWE event Evolution due to injury, after being slated to face Trish Stratus in a match that would then become a tag team match. Ever since, we've tended to see Bliss in a speaking capacity more often, rather than competing in a match.


What's next?

Well, Money In The Bank takes place on Sunday. All eyes are now on WWE's social media to see if an announcement happens ahead of the event, or if we're heading towards a surprise entrant in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match!

Who would you like to see replace Alexa Bliss in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Alexa Bliss
Advertisement
Every WWE Superstar at the first WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 winners who cashed in on the same night 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions - Men's Money in the Bank ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Possible finishes for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 reasons why Buddy Murphy should interfere in the men's ladder match 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre shares hilarious Money In The Bank story
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: 3 steps to shocking the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us