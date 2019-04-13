WWE News: WWE Superstar responds to fan calling Bayley and Sasha "spoiled brats"

The first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

A fan took to Twitter to ask Mike Kanellis his opinion on Sasha Banks and Bayley "acting like spoiled brats".

The 205 Live Superstar stated that he thinks that the duo is being passionate, and are both incredible people.

In case you didn't know...

After WrestleMania, reports have emerged that Sasha and Bayley are not happy with their booking, and threw a fit after learning that they were going to drop the titles at 'Mania.

Recently, Banks unfollowed WWE on Twitter and began following AEW.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Universe has mixed opinions on this controversy, with many fans supporting the duo and demonizing WWE for their booking. On the other hand, there are a few fans who weren't thrilled upon learning that Sasha Banks and Bayley caused a furor at WrestleMania.

One of those fans went on to ask 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis what did he think about the former Women's Tag Team Champions "bi**hing and complaining, and acting like spoiled brats".

What you call bitching, I call being passionate. Both incredible workers, but more importantly incredible people. https://t.co/pSi9Zgbn8y — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) April 12, 2019

Kanellis responded by stating that what the fan called "bi**hing", could be termed as being passionate. He added that both Sasha and Bayley are not only incredible wrestlers, but they are amazing human beings too.

What's next?

With Sasha's antics on Twitter, fans are speculating that she might leave WWE soon and try to bag a contract with All Elite Wrestling. As of yet, Bayley hasn't voiced her displeasure on their booking, but things might take a turn in the coming days if the reports of her meltdown at WrestleMania are true.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks and Bayley quit WWE and jump ship to All Elite Wrestling? Are you happy with how they are being treated on the WWE roster at present?

