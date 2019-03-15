×
WWE News: WWE Superstar reveals he found out he was fired on Twitter

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
277   //    15 Mar 2019, 23:10 IST

Enzo Amore revealed recently that he found out he was fired via Twitter
Enzo Amore revealed recently that he found out he was fired via Twitter

What's the story?

Enzo Amore was fired by WWE on the day of RAW's 25th anniversary after allegations of sexual assault were brought up.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore was being investigated for allegations of sexual assault (charges have been dropped since) but WWE only found out about it just ahead of RAW's 25th Anniversary. Amore already had backstage heat on him from before and this turned out to be the tipping of the iceberg for Amore.

Enzi Amore was released from WWE soon after this. We also have the memorable moment Enzo tried to invade WWE's Survivor Series PPV.

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore recently gave a long interview to Title Match Wrestling. During the interview, Amore described how he found out he was fired from the WWE:

“I found out like you all did. I was backstage, the tweet goes out. I send a phone call to my ****** lawyer right there on the spot. Vince McMahon pulls me into his office [and he says] go home. Next day I get fired on the phone by Mark Carrano.”

Enzo also spoke about what he thought about WWE's current product:

“I don’t think they’re doing so hot, I just don’t know, I don’t watch the s***.”

Even though he doesn't watch WWE, he still takes time to watch his old friend Juice Robinson who also had a bad experience in WWE:

“The environment was extremely toxic in NXT. You had no freedom really. It was hard creatively to get over. He said ‘**** you Triple H, **** you WWE. I’m going to New Japan and living in the dojo and I’m gonna make it there.’ And he did it and I ****ing love that.”
What's next?

We don't know what the future holds for Enzo Amore. However, as far as WWE is concerned, it's unlikely he'll ever return.



Vince McMahon Enzo Amore
