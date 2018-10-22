WWE News: WWE Superstar's real-life partner makes a surprise appearance at NWA 70th Anniversary Show

Nick Aldis' insurance policy is Kamilla Kaine

What's the story?

WWE superstar Braun Strowman's girlfriend Kamilla Kaine made a surprise appearance at the NWA 70th Anniversary show when she accompanied Nick Aldis in his NWA World Heavyweight Championship rematch against Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

At the NWA 70th Anniversary show on Sunday in Nashville, Tennesse, Nick Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes in a rematch from All In to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.

Cody and Aldis squared-off in a highly awaited 2-out-of-3 falls rematch with Aldis scoring the first fall of the bout via submission. However, Cody eventually responded by levelling the scores at 1-1 when he pinned Aldis following a Cross Rhodes.

Aldis, however, eventually managed to regain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship by pinning Cody via a roll-up to win the match and the prestigious 10 Pounds of Gold as well.

The heart of the matter

In order to prevent Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes from interfering in the NWA World Championship rematch, challenger Nick Aldis brought his own "insurance policy" with him to the ring in the form of Kamilla Kane, who stands at 5’10”.

Kamilla's presence at ringside was definitely imposing as she prevented Brandi Rhodes from interfering in the match, in favor of her husband Cody Rhodes and at various stages of the match, the two ladies even had several interactions with each other as well.

Kaine, who previously competed on the Indie Circuit for promotions such as Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment (AWE), Florida Underground Wrestling (FUW), and American Combat Wrestling, announced her retirement from in-ring competition earlier this year but could very well continue to make special appearances alongside Nick Aldis in NWA.

What's next?

As of right now, a return to in-ring competition for Kamilla Kaine seems unlikely, however, as mentioned above, we could very well witness her provide the managerial services for NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Or could Kamilla Kaine accompany her real-life partner Braun Strowman to the WWE at some point in the near future? Let us know your thoughts below!