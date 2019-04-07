WWE News: WWE Superstar says Batista is nervous about his WrestleMania 35 match

Who will emerge victorious?

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast and talked about his good friend Batista's match at WrestleMania.

O'Neil stated that although the duo has faced off on multiple occasions in the past, Batista is getting pre-match jitters.

In case you didn't know. . .

Batista made his comeback to WWE earlier this year, attacking WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and later issuing a WrestleMania challenge to The Game, Triple H. Both Superstars haven't laid a hand on each other ever since the rivalry kicked off on Monday Night Raw.

This bout might end up being Triple H's final match in WWE, as a loss would result in The Cerebral Assassin being forced to retire.

The heart of the matter

Triple H and Batista had locked horns first at WrestleMania 21, where Batista won his first World Heavyweight Championship. Ever since then, Triple H has never been able to defeat Batista in a one-on-one encounter.

Titus O'Neil talked in depth about Batista's mindset going into the match at MetLife Stadium. He said that even after sharing the squared circle with Triple H numerous times in the past, Batista is concerned about his match.

He was a little concerned about being rusty. But he's in there with a professional like Triple H and they've gone to battle several times before. It's on the grandest stage of them all, but he's competed at this level on numerous occasions, and I think once he gets over the pre-match jitters and gets into the action, I think it's going to be one hell of a fight. He's definitely going in to try and end the career of Triple H.

What's next?

Triple H and Batista are all set to battle in front of 80,000 fans inside MetLife Stadium in less than 24 hours. Will Triple H manage to put The Animal down or is this showdown going to be the end of his career?

Who will get his hand raised in the end? Is this the end for The Game?

