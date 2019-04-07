×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar says Batista is nervous about his WrestleMania 35 match

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
400   //    07 Apr 2019, 09:02 IST

Who will emerge victorious?
Who will emerge victorious?

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast and talked about his good friend Batista's match at WrestleMania.

O'Neil stated that although the duo has faced off on multiple occasions in the past, Batista is getting pre-match jitters.


In case you didn't know. . .

Batista made his comeback to WWE earlier this year, attacking WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and later issuing a WrestleMania challenge to The Game, Triple H. Both Superstars haven't laid a hand on each other ever since the rivalry kicked off on Monday Night Raw.


This bout might end up being Triple H's final match in WWE, as a loss would result in The Cerebral Assassin being forced to retire.


The heart of the matter

Triple H and Batista had locked horns first at WrestleMania 21, where Batista won his first World Heavyweight Championship. Ever since then, Triple H has never been able to defeat Batista in a one-on-one encounter.

Titus O'Neil talked in depth about Batista's mindset going into the match at MetLife Stadium. He said that even after sharing the squared circle with Triple H numerous times in the past, Batista is concerned about his match.

He was a little concerned about being rusty. But he's in there with a professional like Triple H and they've gone to battle several times before. It's on the grandest stage of them all, but he's competed at this level on numerous occasions, and I think once he gets over the pre-match jitters and gets into the action, I think it's going to be one hell of a fight. He's definitely going in to try and end the career of Triple H.


What's next?

Triple H and Batista are all set to battle in front of 80,000 fans inside MetLife Stadium in less than 24 hours. Will Triple H manage to put The Animal down or is this showdown going to be the end of his career?

Who will get his hand raised in the end? Is this the end for The Game?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Titus O'Neil Batista
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Triple H talks about his match with Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE Superstar concerned about health before big WrestleMania 35 match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H reveals interesting backstage details on Batista match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals interesting story behind Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Is WWE planning an 'AJ Styles vs Batista' match for WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Batista vs Triple H will be a retirement match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 feuds for Batista if he stays in WWE after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 major things Batista has done since his last WWE match
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Triple H vs. Batista
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar claims no one will top his match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us