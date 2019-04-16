×
WWE News: WWE Superstar says he got drafted to XFL in the Superstar Shake-up

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.58K   //    16 Apr 2019, 22:10 IST

Vince McMahon confirming XFL's return
Vince McMahon confirming XFL's return

What's the story?

WWE Superstar R Truth was recently seen in a backstage segment with Cathy Kelly, opening up on whether he was switching brands in the Superstar Shakeup.

On being asked where he was heading to, Truth stated that he had been drafted to the XFL.

In case you didn't know...

R Truth has been a WWE mainstay since a long while now. The crowd-favorite babyface is primarily known for being in a confused state of mind most of the time. This has led to several hilarious moments in the past, most notably a spot in the Royal Rumble match in 2016.


R Truth confused the free-for-all with being a ladder match and took out a ladder from underneath the ring. The senile Superstar went on to climb the ladder, only to find nothing hanging on the top. Truth was immediately eliminated by Kane.

The heart of the matter

When Cathy Kelly asked Truth whether he was being drafted somewhere during the Superstar Shakeup, he responded by stating that he's excited and his dream has come true. Truth followed it up by saying that he has been drafted to the XFL.

I'm excited... it's like a dream come true and I'm still shaken up by the whole thing. XFL! I got drafted by the XFL! I've been playing football since high school.
I just released my music dance break, but right now, the XFL is more important right now.
What's next?

R Truth's gimmick of a delirious guy has been a hit with the WWE Universe, and this clip posted by WWE is another one in a long list of hilarious segments featuring Truth in all his unstable glory.

What are your thoughts on R Truth's gimmick? Does it stand a chance to ever rise beyond the lower mid-card level?

WWE Raw R-Truth Vince McMahon WWE Superstar Shakeup
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
