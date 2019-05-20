×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar says he intentionally busted Lars Sullivan open at MITB 2019

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
703   //    20 May 2019, 10:54 IST

Lars Sullivan and Lucha House Party at MITB
Lars Sullivan and Lucha House Party at MITB

What's the story?

Lars Sullivan was busted open at tonight's Money In The Bank PPV, during his run in on Lucha House Party.

Kalisto took to Twitter and stated that he intentionally busted Lars Sullivan open.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's Money In The Bank PPV was a night that the WWE Universe won't be forgetting anytime soon. The event saw two major surprises, with the first being Bayley winning the briefcase and cashing it on Charlotte Flair. The ending to the PPV saw Brock Lesnar coming out as a replacement to Sami Zayn and winning the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase to the utter shock of the WWE Universe.

Additionally, Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio ended abruptly after Joe suffered a broken nose during the match.

Also read: Why Money In The Bank was a response to AEW's arrival


The heart of the matter

Amidst all this, we saw Lars Sullivan interrupt Lucha House Party's promo and destroy the trio. Sullivan ended up with a cut on his head during the attack and it was rumored that he suffered it while headbutting Kalisto.

If you take a look at the match again, it can be clearly seen that Sullivan's head was busted open after Kalisto hit him with a string of punches before the headbutt.

It hasn't been long since Kalisto was asked his opinion on the controversy surrounding Lars Sullivan. He stated that Sullivan needs to get out of his way.

He just needs to get out of my way....I'm Latino.... [fist emoji]
Advertisement

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what the higher-ups and backstage officials have to say about Kalisto's supposed actions and his comments confirming the same.

What are your thoughts on Kalisto possibly busting Lars Sulivan open on purpose? Don't you think it was extremely unprofessional on his part? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Kalisto Lars Sullivan
Advertisement
Money in the Bank Rumors: Injured WWE Superstar spotted backstage at MITB
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE should do at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 Unexpected things that could surprise everyone at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE News Roundup: Hottest Stories of the Week (17th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
Analysis of 7 things that stood out in WWE this week (22-29 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 4 surprises that need to happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Superstar takes a jibe at Lars Sullivan
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown participants for MITB Ladder matches to be announced on Tuesday's show
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 matches the company could confirm this week 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar busted open badly during championship match [VIDEO]
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us