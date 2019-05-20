WWE News: WWE Superstar says he intentionally busted Lars Sullivan open at MITB 2019

Lars Sullivan and Lucha House Party at MITB

What's the story?

Lars Sullivan was busted open at tonight's Money In The Bank PPV, during his run in on Lucha House Party.

Kalisto took to Twitter and stated that he intentionally busted Lars Sullivan open.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's Money In The Bank PPV was a night that the WWE Universe won't be forgetting anytime soon. The event saw two major surprises, with the first being Bayley winning the briefcase and cashing it on Charlotte Flair. The ending to the PPV saw Brock Lesnar coming out as a replacement to Sami Zayn and winning the Men's Money In The Bank briefcase to the utter shock of the WWE Universe.

Additionally, Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio ended abruptly after Joe suffered a broken nose during the match.

The heart of the matter

Amidst all this, we saw Lars Sullivan interrupt Lucha House Party's promo and destroy the trio. Sullivan ended up with a cut on his head during the attack and it was rumored that he suffered it while headbutting Kalisto.

If you take a look at the match again, it can be clearly seen that Sullivan's head was busted open after Kalisto hit him with a string of punches before the headbutt.

It hasn't been long since Kalisto was asked his opinion on the controversy surrounding Lars Sullivan. He stated that Sullivan needs to get out of his way.

He just needs to get out of my way....I'm Latino.... [fist emoji]

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what the higher-ups and backstage officials have to say about Kalisto's supposed actions and his comments confirming the same.

What are your thoughts on Kalisto possibly busting Lars Sulivan open on purpose? Don't you think it was extremely unprofessional on his part? Sound off in the comment section!