WWE News: WWE Superstar says he would've been more loyal to The New Day

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
565   //    24 Apr 2019, 08:42 IST

Owens holding the WWE Title
Owens holding the WWE Title

What's the story?

WWE Superstar No Way Jose recently took to Twitter and reacted to Kevin Owens turning on The New Day.

Jose stated that he would have been more loyal to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens had The New Day as guests on his talk show, "The Kevin Owens Show". Owens requested the duo to let him join the faction as an honorary member, now that Big E was out with an injury.


Kofi and Woods were reluctant at first, but the two parties reached an agreement when Owens showed off a bunch of dance moves to The New Day. Throughout the entire episode, Kingston and Woods helped Owens get comfortable in his new position.

Mr. McMahon didn't seem too pleased on what Owens had become, earning him a response from the brand new member of The New Day.

Also read: Mr. McMahon disgusted by Owens joining New Day, Owens responds

The heart of the matter

Tonight's edition of SmackDown Live saw Kevin Owens turn on The New Day, a week after he had become a member of the same. After Kofi won his match against Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification, Owens hit him with a thunderous superkick. He proceeded to take his New Day shirt off, and destroyed both Kofi and Woods to end the show.

After Big E's injury, No Way Jose had requested The New Day to let him join, but that didn't happen. Jose was quick to comment on Owens' attack, stating that he would never have betrayed Kofi and Woods.

Advertisement



What's next?

Kevin Owens has had a long history of betraying his friends. His association with The New Day didn't even last a week and it seems like Owens will be the first challenger to Kofi's WWE Title.

What was your reaction to Owens betraying The New Day?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kevin Owens No Way Jose
Contact Us Advertise with Us