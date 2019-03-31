WWE News: WWE Superstar says Ronda Rousey doesn't need to prepare for matches in advance

Ronda has come a long way

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Natalya recently talked to Busted Open, sharing her views on Ronda Rousey.

Natalya stated that Rousey doesn't need to rehearse her matches in advance, and is fully capable of calling the match on the spot.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut last year at WrestleMania 34. The former UFC Champion seemed comfortable in a WWE ring and the match was deemed by many as being the best bout of the night.

Ever since, Ronda has taken the Raw Women's roster by storm and has worked a string of excellent matches, against the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Alex Bliss. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is all set to become one of three women to headline The Show of Shows for the first time ever.

The heart of the matter

"The thing about Ronda is that she has definitely put in the work. I like the fact that she is willing to take risks."@NatbyNature explains to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 how impressed she was with @RondaRousey after their Christmas Day match, calling it in the ring. pic.twitter.com/Qhe4OBxZGV — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 29, 2019

Speaking with Busted Open, Ronda's real-life friend Natalya talked about how the two of them once wrestled a match without any rehearsal.

The match I had with Ronda that aired on Christmas Day, I had that match after I had three other matches on a taped show. Nobody even really knows this, but that match I had with Ronda, we called that entire match in the ring. We didn't have any time to plan, meet, rehearse, prepare, or anything. We called the match entirely in the ring, I needed her to trust me and I needed her to listen, and she did. A lot of people think she just trains and rehearses for weeks and weeks, she has, in the past. But she's grown enough where I can call a match in the ring, she listens, and she makes people believe. She brought those emotions that can't be taught.

What's next?

Natalya will be competing for the Women's Tag Title belts at WrestleMania in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team match, alongside WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

What are your thoughts on Rousey's wrestling style? Would there be a first-ever Women's main event at WrestleMania if Rousey wasn't with WWE?

