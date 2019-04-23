WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Vince McMahon for ruining his show

Xavier isn't happy with Vince

What's the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Xavier Woods recently took to Twitter and took a jibe at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Woods posted a Thanos meme, stating how Vince has been ruining his YouTube show by removing Superstars from it.

In case you didn't know...

This year's edition of the Superstar Shakeup didn't do Xavier Woods any favors. His YouTube show UpUpDownDown lost a bunch of top Superstars when the same made their way to the Monday Night Raw roster.

Woods went on to post a video on Twitter, stating how his show lost Superstars like The Miz, AJ Styles, and The Usos during the Shakeup. He finished off the video by saying that he wants Tyler Breeze in exchange of Superstars that he has lost. Woods expressed his displeasure again on Twitter, after Cesaro moved to Raw.

It's worth noting that alongside being a wrestler on the blue brand, Xavier Woods runs his popular YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, which features a bunch of SmackDown Live Superstars on a regular basis.

The heart of the matter

Xavier Woods posted another tweet recently, this time blaming Vince McMahon for ruining his YouTube show. The tweet features a gif from the blockbuster movie, Avengers: Infinity War. It shows the famous visual of Thanos snapping his fingers, leading to half of humanity getting wiped out.

The caption to the gif read: "Live footage of Vince disappearing the @UpUpDwnDwn roster".

Live footage of Vince disappearing the @UpUpDwnDwn roster.... https://t.co/PeFFhFQL0K — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 23, 2019

What's next?

Although Woods is doing well for himself on Tuesday nights, his show has been severely affected by the Superstar Shakeup. Hopefully, he manages to take onboard the Superstars who have made their way to the blue show.

What's your reaction to Woods bashing Vince McMahon for ruining his show? Sound off in the comment section!