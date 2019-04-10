WWE News: WWE Superstar takes slight dig at the Hulk Hogan controversy

Hogan during his birthday celebration

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently talked to Wrestling Travel during the WrestleMania weekend.

On being asked to name his dream WrestleMania opponent, Lashley said that he would like to wrestle Hulk Hogan, joking that Hogan would be the perfect opponent for him "with the way things are right now".

In case you didn't know. . .

Back in 2016, Hulk Hogan found himself in the middle of a major controversy and a PR disaster. A media outlet named Gawker released a tape featuring Hogan, in which the WWE Hall of Famer was seen making racist comments.

This led to WWE removing Hogan from the Hall of Fame and erasing all his mentions from their official website. Last year, the two parties reconciled and Hogan was reinstated back into the Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Hogan made matters worse after addressing the WWE roster backstage on Raw and slamming the wrestlers who didn't accept his apology.

There are still some who have not forgiven Hogan for his comments, most notably The New Day.

When Bobby Lashley was asked about his dream 'Mania opponent, he took Hogan's name and proceeded to take a slight dig at the controversy surrounding The Immortal One.

I think, the way things are right now, let's do Hogan. Let's do Hogan NOW! Am I allowed to say that? (laughing)

Lashley's first sentence was a reference to the fact that he belongs to the community that Hogan targeted in his controversial tape, and that would make them ideal opponents for WrestleMania. Lashley laughed it out in the end, signifying that he was speaking in jest.

What's next?

Philanthropist Warren Buffet once famously said, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it". The quote fits perfectly to the Hogan controversy.

The words he uttered in that tape have been etched into people's minds and something like that can't be forgiven and shrugged off by everyone.

What are your views on the Hogan controversy? Was his apology to the WWE locker room, a sincere one?

