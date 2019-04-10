×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar takes slight dig at the Hulk Hogan controversy

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
119   //    10 Apr 2019, 15:35 IST

Hogan during his birthday celebration
Hogan during his birthday celebration

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently talked to Wrestling Travel during the WrestleMania weekend.

On being asked to name his dream WrestleMania opponent, Lashley said that he would like to wrestle Hulk Hogan, joking that Hogan would be the perfect opponent for him "with the way things are right now".

In case you didn't know. . .

Back in 2016, Hulk Hogan found himself in the middle of a major controversy and a PR disaster. A media outlet named Gawker released a tape featuring Hogan, in which the WWE Hall of Famer was seen making racist comments.

This led to WWE removing Hogan from the Hall of Fame and erasing all his mentions from their official website. Last year, the two parties reconciled and Hogan was reinstated back into the Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Hogan made matters worse after addressing the WWE roster backstage on Raw and slamming the wrestlers who didn't accept his apology.

There are still some who have not forgiven Hogan for his comments, most notably The New Day.

When Bobby Lashley was asked about his dream 'Mania opponent, he took Hogan's name and proceeded to take a slight dig at the controversy surrounding The Immortal One.

I think, the way things are right now, let's do Hogan. Let's do Hogan NOW! Am I allowed to say that? (laughing)
Advertisement

Lashley's first sentence was a reference to the fact that he belongs to the community that Hogan targeted in his controversial tape, and that would make them ideal opponents for WrestleMania. Lashley laughed it out in the end, signifying that he was speaking in jest.

What's next?

Philanthropist Warren Buffet once famously said, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it". The quote fits perfectly to the Hogan controversy.

The words he uttered in that tape have been etched into people's minds and something like that can't be forgiven and shrugged off by everyone.

What are your views on the Hogan controversy? Was his apology to the WWE locker room, a sincere one?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Hulk Hogan Bobby Lashley
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Big E speaks out about Hulk Hogan 'apologizing' to him at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right at WrestleMania 35 and 2 things they got wrong
RELATED STORY
4 Betrayals that Could Happen at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
11 Greatest WrestleMania entrances of all time
RELATED STORY
7 Mistakes WWE Made At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Things Vince McMahon Possibly Did Intentionally At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 40+ current Superstars still not booked for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan makes guest appearance at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us at the PPV
RELATED STORY
8 shocking decisions WWE could make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us