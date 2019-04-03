WWE News: WWE Superstar talks being trained by former TNA wrestler

Sasha and Reigns sharing a light moment

What's the story?

WWE Superstar and current Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks recently took to Twitter to thank The Amazing Red, former TNA Superstar.

Banks stated that Red helped her grow as a performer and is a dear friend.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been a mainstay on the Raw Women's Division ever since their debut on the main roster. Banks came in as a part of a group, along with Charlotte and Becky, while Bayley wrestled in NXT for a long while before joining Sasha in the big leagues.

The duo became the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber PPV in February, after going through 5 other teams inside the hellish structure. They are all set to defend their Tag Team titles on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team match. A returning Beth Phoenix will join her former partner Natalya to compete in the match. Plus, Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, and The IIconics from Tuesday nights are in for a shot too.

The heart of the matter

When I thought my ideas were too crazy, he believed in me. When I thought I knew a lot, he showed me how much more there is to learn. @AmazingRed1 helped me grow as a performer. He's taught me so much, and I am honored and grateful to call him a friend. pic.twitter.com/jU9qVEVrom — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2019

Sasha Banks expressed her gratitude to The Amazing Red, via a heartwarming tweet.

When I thought my ideas were too crazy, he believed in me. When I thought I knew a lot, he showed me how much more there is to learn. @AmazingRed1 helped me grow as a performer. He's taught me so much, and I am honored and grateful to call him a friend.

What's next?

Sasha Banks and Bayley are going into The Show of Shows with the odds heavily stacked against them. Managing to successfully defend their tag titles against such formidable opponents would cement their places on the top of the Women's Tag Team Division.

Will The Boss N' Hug Connection manage to leave 'Mania with their titles?

