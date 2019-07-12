WWE News: Superstar thanked Vince McMahon for firing him from the company

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.76K // 12 Jul 2019, 20:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

R-Truth is currently enjoying one of the best phases in his career as the most prolific Superstar in the 24/7 Championship picture. The 8-time 24/7 Champion is a legitimate WWE veteran who has consistently been one of the most entertaining acts on TV irrespective of the character he has portrayed.

However, Truth has had his ups and downs just like any other Superstar. R-Truth was a guest on a recent edition of Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness where he opened up about the time he was fired from the WWE.

He went on to reveal the conversation between himself and Vince McMahon upon his return to the WWE for his second stint in 2008, and how he thanked the WWE boss for showing him the door the first time around.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth has been in the wrestling business since 1997. Yes, Truth has journeyed through three different generations of the WWE - the Attitude Era, the Ruthless Aggression Era and the New Era, and at 47 years old, is still one of the most popular names in the company.

Truth would leave the WWE in 2002 for TNA, where he would go on to become a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion, among other accolades. He returned to WWE in 2008 and has risen to become a loyal company man and one of Vince McMahon's backstage favourites in the past ten years.

The heart of the matter

While discussing various topics on the E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, Truth spoke about his high-profile world title feud against John Cena from 2011 and his run as a heel.

"That was kind of surreal man. Coming back, John Cena was larger than life. Me coming back and them telling me that I was going to do something with Cena. I was like, really? I was just prepared as much as I could. I was hungry and ready for it."

Truth admitted that the success he attained in his second run was partly due to being let go by WWE. He even thanked Vince McMahon for firing him when he was brought back, as the time away from the promotion had helped him grow up into a mature performer.

"My second run back I was more than happy that I had that time away. I felt like a grown man when I came back. I actually told Vince that. He looked at me like I had two heads. I told him, hey man, thanks for firing me 5 years ago. He was like, huh? I told him that I had time to grow up and I needed that and that I wasn't ready for working for WWE the first time around." H/t credit: WrestlingInc

Advertisement

What's next?

Truth is 47 years old and is still doing much better than most talents on the roster. We can only hope for the 24/7 shenanigans to continue, as quite frankly, it is one of the few enjoyable aspects of the current product.