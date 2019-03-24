WWE News: WWE Superstar wants front row tickets to see The Revival vs Roode and Gable at WrestleMania 35

The quartet in action on Raw

What's the story?

WWE Women's Tag Team champion Bayley wants to see The Revival take on Bobby Roode and Chad Gable at WrestleMania.

The Hugger tweeted that she would love to watch the bout from the front row.

In case you didn't know. . .

The Revival had recently requested their release from WWE. The company proceeded to give the duo their first tag team title reign, by putting them over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ever since then, The two teams have been feuding with each other. Soon, NXT call-ups Ricochet and Aleister Black joined in on the action, with the three teams battling it out for the Tag Team titles at WWE Fastlane. The champions managed to retain the titles at the PPV, but the rivalry was far from over.

As of now, there's no sign of WWE scheduling a Raw Tag Team championship match at The Show of Shows, which by the way is almost upon us. The fans should expect WWE to soon announce a multi-team match for the titles at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

The heart of the matter

Give me Revival vs Roode and Gable at Wrestlemania so I can sit front row please. @WWE @WrestleMania — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 24, 2019

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Bayley, recently posted a tweet. Bayley stated that she wanted Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to take on former champions Roode and Gable at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, and she would be willing to get a front row seat to watch the action unfold.

What's next?

With the likes of Black and Ricochet having already been thrown into the mix, Bayley's wish might not come true. Bayley and Sasha Banks are set to defend their titles at WrestleMania in a possible multi-woman tag team match according to rumours.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's wish? Would you like to see the two teams go toe to toe in front of 80,000 roaring fans at MetLife Stadium?

