×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar wants front row tickets to see The Revival vs Roode and Gable at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
520   //    24 Mar 2019, 09:40 IST

The quartet in action on Raw
The quartet in action on Raw

What's the story?

WWE Women's Tag Team champion Bayley wants to see The Revival take on Bobby Roode and Chad Gable at WrestleMania.

The Hugger tweeted that she would love to watch the bout from the front row.

In case you didn't know. . .

The Revival had recently requested their release from WWE. The company proceeded to give the duo their first tag team title reign, by putting them over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on an episode of Monday Night Raw.


Ever since then, The two teams have been feuding with each other. Soon, NXT call-ups Ricochet and Aleister Black joined in on the action, with the three teams battling it out for the Tag Team titles at WWE Fastlane. The champions managed to retain the titles at the PPV, but the rivalry was far from over.

As of now, there's no sign of WWE scheduling a Raw Tag Team championship match at The Show of Shows, which by the way is almost upon us. The fans should expect WWE to soon announce a multi-team match for the titles at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.


The heart of the matter

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Bayley, recently posted a tweet. Bayley stated that she wanted Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to take on former champions Roode and Gable at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, and she would be willing to get a front row seat to watch the action unfold.


What's next?

With the likes of Black and Ricochet having already been thrown into the mix, Bayley's wish might not come true. Bayley and Sasha Banks are set to defend their titles at WrestleMania in a possible multi-woman tag team match according to rumours.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's wish? Would you like to see the two teams go toe to toe in front of 80,000 roaring fans at MetLife Stadium?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Sasha Banks Bayley
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WrestleMania 35: Championship Matchup Predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Possible matches for WrestleMania 35 after Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Match Card Predictions
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars and their rumoured WrestleMania 35 opponents
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing WrestleMania 35 moments the WWE Universe deserves after Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
3 WrestleMania matches hinted at tonight's Raw
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who deserve a "Big Push" at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Rating The 5 Best Options For The Revival's Opponents at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Match Card Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 opponent revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us