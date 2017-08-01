WWE News: WWE Superstars tease Smackdown return

The Singh Brothers pledged their loyalty to Jinder Mahal.

What’s the story?

The Singh Brothers teased a return to SmackDown Live this week as they posted a picture on Twitter with the caption: “Braces, slings & neck braces. Anything to keep the title around the Maharaja for the 1.3 BILLION people of India. #WWEFortWayne #SDLive”

In case you didn’t know…

At last week’s PPV, WWE Battleground, Jinder Mahal faced Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match for the WWE Title. However, Mahal was in a spot of bother after Orton nailed an RKO. The Singh Brothers then came running out in aid of their fellow countryman and pulled him out of the prison.

As the fight progressed, both the Singh Brothers took quite a beating from Orton with Samir being knocked off the top of the structure, down through an announce table. Sunil, on the other hand, took a steel chair shot.

Eventually, though, The Great Khali returned to the WWE after a three-year hiatus and helped Mahal win the match.

The heart of the matter

Braces, slings & neck braces.



Anything to keep the title around the Maharaja for the 1.3 BILLION people of India ????????#WWEFortWayne #SDLive pic.twitter.com/TRSygN0iEg — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) July 31, 2017

The Singh brothers, after Orton’s assault on them in the Punjabi Prison match, did not appear on last week’s episode. However, it now seems like they will be back pretty soon.

Earlier today, they posted a picture on Twitter showing off their battle ‘wounds’. While Sunil is seen wearing a sling in the picture, Samir can be seen wearing a neck brace. Quite evidently, they took quite a beatdown from Orton.

What’s next?

The Singh Brothers have pledged to help Jinder Mahal in retaining the WWE Title for the foreseeable future. Mahal will have to wait for his next opponent.

The winner of John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Mahal for the title at SummerSlam.

Author’s take

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Singh Brothers pledging their loyalty to their fellow countryman. However, Mahal still has a lot of work to do before connecting with the fans and the return of The Great Khali will only help.

For now, the Mahal bandwagon continues!