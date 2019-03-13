WWE News: WWE surpasses Marvel and Disney in a momentous milestone

Triple H has led WWE towards a new era of Social Media domination

What's the story?

WWE has slowly but surely become one of the biggest global forces when it comes to entertaining audiences. With fans in the millions, they have a global following in the millions, with supporters tuning in each and every week to follow their shows and storyline build.

For a long time now, the WWE has competed with other sports and television giants each and every week to hold the attention of their audience. Now, it appears that the WWE has done the impossible and surpassed giants such as Disney and Marvel in a momentous milestone.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Vince McMahon took control of his father's company, he has shown immense business intellect in growing the 'Sports Entertainment' promotion and has brought WWE to its greatest heights.

Only last year, WWE managed another huge step forward in the history of their company. With the contracts for WWE SmackDown Live and WWE RAW running out with the USA Network, they were able to sign a new Multi-million dollar contract with Fox. Fox will be broadcasting SmackDown Live from the month of October in 2019. This deal has proved to be immensely fruitful for them.

Add to this their events in Saudi Arabia, and WWE is extremely profitable at the moment.

The heart of the matter

During this week's episode of SmackDown Live, WWE made a huge announcement, that their Social Media accounts now had a billion followers. According to Corey Graves this has resulted in them crossing Marvel and Disney when it comes to followers.

In an article, WWE broke up their followers across Social Media.

Facebook: 501 Million followers.

Twitter: 221 Million followers.

Instagram: 226 Million followers.

Youtube: 46 Million followers.

This huge achievement came as a result of 113.9 million followers this past year.

What's next?

WWE has only continued to grow over the years, and their year-over-year follower count has never failed to impress as one of the longest running sources of entertainment in the world.

With their global expansion and outreach programs, it is safe to say they will continue to dominate over the years.

