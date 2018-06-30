WWE News: WWE surprised Reddit celebrity on the Hell in a Cell anniversary

Mick Foley was thrown from the top of the cell by the Undertaker

What's the story?

Anyone who uses Reddit and goes through the comment section will surely have come across a meme comment from the user 'shittymorph'.

What started off as a novelty account became a meme that soon everyone was familiar with, as the user ended each comment by referring to the time that Mick Foley was thrown off the Hell in a Cell chamber in 1998.

Cnet.com reported that on this year's anniversary of Hell in a Cell, WWE surprised the Reddit celebrity.

In case you didn't know..

In 1998, Mick Foley and the Undertaker faced each other in a Hell in a Cell match which made history. In it, the Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the cell onto the commentator's table below. The incident became legendary and is one of the moments that define Mick Foley's career.

Reddit user, 'shittymorph', made the incident a funny meme. He began each comment of his seemingly relevant to the topic before suddenly diverging from the topic and saying,

"...in nineteen ninety eight when the undertaker threw mankind off hеll in a cell, and plummeted sixteen feet through an announcer's table."

The comment caught everyone off-guard, and he continued this trend with his account until almost every regular Reddit user had come across it.

The heart of the matter

Chris (shittymorph) posted a picture on the anniversary of the 1998 Hell in a Cell match, of a surprise he received from WWE.

They sent him a package to thank him for keeping the match fresh in the minds of so many people.

The package included a thank you note from WWE's Reddit account, a framed photo of the match, a vintage WWF magazine, gift cards for the WWE Network and another gift card for pet supplies for Chris' rescue dog Scooby.

You can see the image here.

The user of WWE's official Reddit account said that they sent him the package to appreciate the meme he had created.

Chris said that WWE had contacted him a month before sending the package, but that he had no expectations.

What's next?

WWE clearly appreciates their fans and are taking steps to let their feelings be known. Chris was happy to receive the gifts as a token of WWE's goodwill towards him.

You can see the moment the Undertaker threw Mankind off the top of the Hell in a Cell chamber here.

