WWE News: WWE Tag team Champion makes a bold statement on Ronda Rousey

Rousey addressing the crowd

What's the story?

Sasha Banks recently talked about her Royal Rumble match with Ronda Rousey.

On being asked if it was a dream match for her, Sasha said that it might have been for Ronda, but not for her.

In case you didn't know. . .

Ronda Rousey is all set to take on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Ronda defended her Raw Women's Title against Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble PPV in January. The bout ended up being one of the better ones of the night, with Rousey coming out on top in the end.

Ronda had said that her outing against Banks at the Royal Rumble was a dream match for her.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Sportskeeda was invited to a media call by Sony Entertainment Television. Sasha Banks was asked about her match with Ronda at the Royal Rumble, and whether it was a dream match for her too.

Banks bluntly replied that although it was a dream match for Rousey, it wasn't one for her.

No. It was a dream match for her, though. She said it.

After her match against Ronda, Sasha shook hands with the champion but proceeded to show four fingers to Ronda, signaling that a 4 Horsewomen confrontation could happen in the near future.

What's next?

Sasha Banks and Bayley are all set to defend their tag team belts at WrestleMania in a Fatal Four Way match, pitting the duo against The IIconics, Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, and Beth Phoenix & Natalya.

Ronda Rousey is about to become one of the first three women to headline The Show of Shows for the very first time in its 35-year storied history.

