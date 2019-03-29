×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Tag team Champion makes a bold statement on Ronda Rousey

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
64   //    29 Mar 2019, 09:32 IST

Rousey addressing the crowd
Rousey addressing the crowd

What's the story?

Sasha Banks recently talked about her Royal Rumble match with Ronda Rousey.

On being asked if it was a dream match for her, Sasha said that it might have been for Ronda, but not for her.

In case you didn't know. . .

Ronda Rousey is all set to take on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Ronda defended her Raw Women's Title against Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble PPV in January. The bout ended up being one of the better ones of the night, with Rousey coming out on top in the end.


Ronda had said that her outing against Banks at the Royal Rumble was a dream match for her.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Sportskeeda was invited to a media call by Sony Entertainment Television. Sasha Banks was asked about her match with Ronda at the Royal Rumble, and whether it was a dream match for her too.

Banks bluntly replied that although it was a dream match for Rousey, it wasn't one for her.

No. It was a dream match for her, though. She said it.
Advertisement

After her match against Ronda, Sasha shook hands with the champion but proceeded to show four fingers to Ronda, signaling that a 4 Horsewomen confrontation could happen in the near future.


What's next?

Sasha Banks and Bayley are all set to defend their tag team belts at WrestleMania in a Fatal Four Way match, pitting the duo against The IIconics, Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, and Beth Phoenix & Natalya.

Ronda Rousey is about to become one of the first three women to headline The Show of Shows for the very first time in its 35-year storied history.

What are your thoughts on Banks' statements? Do you consider the match as being a dream bout?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Sasha Banks
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Ronda Rousey set for a historic entrance at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey says headlining WrestleMania was the goal since joining WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former UFC Champion joins Becky Lynch, brutally trolls Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Ronda Rousey is the greatest Women's champion in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey takes a shot at WWE during ESPN interview
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts Ronda Rousey again, this time while signing fan autographs
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Ronda Rousey attacked Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch insults Ronda Rousey during a basketball game
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey wanted to prank the WWE Universe with a pregnancy announcement
RELATED STORY
5 male WWE Superstars who can have a match against Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us