WWE News: WWE tease huge return at SmackDown 1000

Lesnar was a mainstay on SmackDown during 2002-03

What's the story?

It looks like WWE is pulling out all the stops for the historic 1000th episode of SmackDown, which is set to take place nine days from today on October 16th.

After teasing The Rock's return a few days ago, WWE have now taken to their Twitter account to tease another huge return.

In case you didn’t know…

SmackDown debuted back in 1999 as an addition to Monday Night Raw, and by 2001, the show had received its own logo and set, setting it apart from the red brand. In the initial days, The Rock was the main Superstar of the show, often referring to SmackDown as his own brand.

The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, Brock Lesnar, JBL and other Superstars were an integral part of the brand during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Now it looks like many of these Superstars will be back to celebrate the 1000th episode of the show.

The heart of the matter

WWE have put out a post on Twitter, teasing the return of none other than The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. After losing his Universal Title at SummerSlam after a historic 504-day run, most fans thought that it was the end of the road for Lesnar in WWE.

In a shocking turn of events, however, the former Universal Champion returned at Hell in a Cell in an emphatic manner, ripping off the Cell door during the match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and laying waste to both Superstars.

While a triple threat match between the three has been announced for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia next months, it now looks like former UFC Champion might return a lot sooner!

Here is the tweet put out by WWE:

Things will get CRAZY in 9 DAYS at #SD1000! pic.twitter.com/DCDv3cAU0f — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2018

What's next?

Though Lesnar is likely to face off against Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon sometime early next year, it looks like he is not done with WWE yet.

The special 1000th episode of SmackDown is set to air from Washington D.C. on October 16th. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about the event.