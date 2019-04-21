WWE News: WWE planning to fire Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown Live?

Will Roman Reigns face repercussions for what he did to Vince McMahon?

What's the story?

Vince McMahon teased the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history last week and delivered with the eventual appearance of Roman Reigns. Unfortunately for McMahon, he ended up on the receiving end of a superman punch from Reigns, who seemingly turned heel in the process and now faces an uncertain future on the blue brand

With that being said, it's no secret that you don't cross the boss and there certainly have to be some kind of consequences for his actions. If nothing else, it's not like WWE can ignore it happening, especially since it was pretty much the focal point of the whole segment, which only furthers the idea that some kind of punishment is coming.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has been a babyface for much of his career in The WWE but became a sort of tweener character when he started feuding with Brock Lesnar before Summerslam last year. While the move gained Reigns some of the best reactions that he has gotten in his career, it was also eventually derailed by his real-life Leukemia diagnosis.

Interestingly enough, however, Reigns made his return to WWE earlier last year after successfully beating Leukemia for the second time in his career and went on to team up with The Shield at WWE Fastlane. He then got in a feud with Drew McIntyre and defeated The Scottish Psychopath in a one on one contest at WrestleMania 35.

A week after the match, Reigns was introduced as a SmackDown Live as a result of the superstar shake up and made it clear that the blue brand was his yard now. He also drove that point home by hitting Elias with a superman punch of his own and later going back into the ring to deliver a hellacious spear.

Heart of the matter

WWE.com posted the following teaser on their website Sunday morning.

"Last week at the culmination of Superstar Shake-up 2019, Mr. McMahon promised the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history, and the WWE Chairman delivered … Elias. But, before the WWE Universe could even catch their collective breath, Roman Reigns suddenly emerged as the newest edition to SmackDown LIVE and delivered the Superman Punch to both Mr. McMahon and his acquisition."The Big Dog has declared that the blue brand is his new yard! But, will Reigns find himself out of a job this Tuesday for his actions against the Chairman?"

Although Roman Reigns being fired would obviously all be apart of a storyline, it is a very interesting direction for the company to go in. It could also be a great way to help separate SmackDown Live from overarching shadow of Monday Night Raw, which the show has struggled to do so for quite some time.

What's next?

Whether Roman Reigns ultimately gets fired from WWE for his actions against Vince McMahon remains to be seen and will be dependent on what the company deems best for business. With that being said however, don't expect Reign's actions to go unchecked and definitely don't expect McMahon not to get revenge for what happened to him on SmackDown Live last week.

If nothing else, this storyline has a lot of interesting moving parts to it and will be a great way for SmackDown Live to finally thrive as its own show. It might even be enough to finally put The Blue brand on equal footing with its red brand counterpart, which would really help WWE impress Fox Sports before their move to the network in October.