WWE News: WWE teases long anticipated tag title debut?

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 44 // 04 Dec 2018, 09:19 IST

Bayley and "The Boss" Sasha Banks teased a huge forthcoming announcement tonight on RAW.

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, a segment took place featuring RAW Women's General Manager Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Sasha Banks. During the segment, which was an open forum for discussion and fan participation to ask questions to Bayley and Sasha, a fan named Raquel asked the "Boss N' Hug Connection" what changes would they like to bring in 2019? Bayley answered on behalf of her and Sasha with the following response:

"Well, you know we do have an amazing all women's pay-per-view at Evolution. It was a huge success and I think we've been doing pretty good at making some big changes. But... I know for both of us, we want to be the first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions!"

This led to a run-in by Dana Brooks, Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Alexa put a halt to their run-in, as she booked a tag team match immediately between Sasha Banks and Bayley versus Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Bayley and Sasha Banks would pick up the win over Alicia Fox and Mickie James after Sasha and Bayley performed a Back Stabber/Belly-to-Bayley combination. Alexa Bliss was shown applauding their victory and seemed to be very pleased with their performance tonight in spite of the differences the three women have had.

A match for WrestleMania 35 was also teased tonight, involving Trish Stratus and Lita. Could it be possible that we may see a match with Trish Stratus and Lita versus Bayley and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 35? How great would it be to see these four Superstars collide to determine who could be the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions?

What do you think of the WWE bringing in the Women's Tag Team Championship?