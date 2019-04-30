WWE News: WWE teases major Kofi Kingston segment for Smackdown Live; Jim Ross comments

What does WWE have planned for Kofi Kingston this week?

What's the story?

Kevin Owens shocked rhe WWE Universe last week when he turned on Kofi Kingston during the closing segment of Smackdown Live and made it absolutely clear that joining the new day was a ploy in order to get to The WWE Champion.

With that being said and Owens' intentions finally being revealed, one has to wonder what happens next?

Interestingly enough, WWE is now teasing a major segment for Smackdown Live next week and it will include Kofi Kingston finally letting his thoughts be known regarding what happened last week on Smackdown Live.

If nothing else, it could be the beginning of the set up to their Money in the bank title match and also set the stage for a pretty personal rivalry.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston proved all the naysayers wrong at WrestleMania 35 and beat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title. The victory ended a multi-month heel run as a champion for Bryan and unfortunately, Bryan got injured in the process. Kingston then went on to face Rollins in a champion versus champion match the next night on Raw, but they were interrupted by The Bar.

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, it doesn't look like the company is going to go back to that champion versus champion match anytime soon, especially with Kingston seemingly on a collision course with Owens and Rollins set to take on AJ Styles at Money in The Bank. However, anything is possible in the world of WWE.

All that aside, Owens' attack on The New Day was a very personal one and it came at a time when Big E wasn't there to help protect the group. How it all plays into the current angle is anyone's guess, but it looks like WWE has a huge segment planned for Kingston on Smackdown Live next week in the meantime.

The heart of the matter.

WWE.com posted the following teaser on their website for the upcoming episode of Smackdown Live. The teaser comes only a week after the vicious attack at the hands of Kevin Owens and promises a one-on-one exclusive interview with Kofi Kingston about his thoughts on the attack.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston felt the brunt of Kevin Owens' rage when KO turned on both Kingston and Xavier Woods last Tuesday night. Owens’ brief tenure as honorary New Day member “Big O” ended unceremoniously when KO attacked both Kingston and Woods, making it clear that his intentions were to take Kingston’s WWE Title.

What will Kingston have to say as he gives his first exclusive interview since Owens’ betrayal? Find out this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE."

This news comes only one week after former WWE announcer Jim Ross, spoke about Kingston's title run during his podcast and had some scathing words for WWE management.

Of course, it didn't have anything do with Kingston, as the Hall of Famer noted that he was doing well in the role, but questioned WWE's idea of not having him be a serious champion.

“Somebody needs to tell Kofi that hopping to the [ring] - carefree, happy, smiling, I don’t know if that fits the champion, Ross said during an episode of The Ross Report podcast," especially when you’re a marked man. The days of the six-man tags with New Day [are done] - it’s a different ballgame now. You’re the man. Everybody’s going to give you their best shot. At least they should, right? So, the happy, carefree demeanor may be fun for children, who can laugh at or with the antics, not so much I don’t think the older fans; 18-34, 18-49."

What's next?

WWE is seemingly building towards a match between Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens at Money in The Bank and it should be an interesting feud due to how personal it has already become. What will also be interesting is how Big E fits into everything if he ends up making his return during this time.

If nothing else, WWE has tons of potential with this storyline and could make it a centrepiece for Smackdown Live over the next couple of months. Not only is that evident by how invested the WWE Universe is in Kingston right now, but also by how devilish Owens' actions were just a week after joining The New Day.