WWE News: WWE teases opponents for The Club on Monday Night Raw

Who will step up to The Club on Raw?

What's the story?

AJ Styles turned heel last week on Raw and reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson when he was unable to capture the United States Championship, but the trio could have an interesting challenge ahead this Monday night on Raw.

Now, ahead of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles took to Twitter today to call out Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival.

In case you didn't know...

It was reported by various sources earlier today that Gallows and Anderson were the latest in a long line of WWE Superstars to agree terms on a new five-year deal. There were rumors following their appearance on Raw last week, but it was only confirmed earlier today.

This means that Gallows and Anderson could be in receipt of a huge push in the coming weeks since the company is now aware that they have dedicated the next five years to the WWE product.

The heart of the matter

AJ's heel turn was the main event of Raw last week and this week's WWE.com preview for the show included an interesting part about The Club and who would step up to them after the way Ricochet was treated in Texas.

"After failing to capture the United States Championship from Ricochet in this past Monday night’s main event, a frustrated AJ Styles joined Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a sadistic post-match assault that culminated in a vicious second-rope Styles Clash to the titleholder. The three longtime running buddies followed up on the brutality with a symbolic “Too Sweet” gesture over the reeling Ricochet to signify to the WWE Universe that The Club is back, and they mean business."

Meanwhile, Styles recently tweeted The Revival to tell them that they needed to be slapped, which means that The Top Guys could now be on The Club's radar since they are in possession of the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Sounds like u need to be slapped....by me. Then by the good brothers. https://t.co/7TF99qI9uI — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 6, 2019

What's next?

AJ Styles will be alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson this week on Raw once again, it will be interesting to see if Styles vs Ricochet is set up for Extreme Rules on Monday Night?

AJ Styles will be alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson this week on Raw once again, it will be interesting to see if Styles vs Ricochet is set up for Extreme Rules on Monday Night?