WWE News: WWE teases the appearance of Demon King

by Akshay Bapat News 29 Jul 2017, 14:36 IST

Will the Demon King rise for the first time in a year?

What's the story?

According to WWE.com's official preview for this upcoming Monday's RAW, there is a possibility that we might soon see the return of Finn Balor's alter ego, Demon King.

In case you didn't know…

Finn Balor introduced the Demon King persona for the first time in 2014 in NXT. After a successful run in NXT, he was drafted to RAW during the brand extension in July 2016.

On his RAW debut, he became the number one contender to the Universal Championship.

In the build-up to his match against Seth Rollins, the former NXT Champion unveiled the Demon King on the main roster before becoming the first ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016.

He had to relinquish the title the following night due to injury and was sidelined for 8 months before returning on the RAW after Wrestlemania 33.

The heart of the matter

WWE's official website provided us with a subtle hint that the Demon King could resurface at the very same PPV where it was last seen.

Here's the preview that was put out on WWE.com -

“As Finn Bálor prepared to finish off Elias in a No Disqualification match this past Monday night, Bray Wyatt emerged to lay out the Irishman with Sister Abigail, helping Team Red's loathed crooner pick up a tainted victory over WWE's first Universal Champion. Following the bout, Bálor told WWE.com, 'If Bray wants to play games, let's play games'. This cryptic statement could mean many things, but if Bálor is saying what we think he is saying, The Eater of Worlds just made a massive mistake.”

Balor was the first ever Universal Champion

What’s next?

After teasing a feud between Balor and Wyatt, Wyatt had a brief program with Seth Rollins, where he came out of victorious.

Now Wyatt has set his sights once again on the former Universal Champion and while an official match between the two has not been announced for August 20 at Summerslam, that's most likely where the feud is heading. It will be interesting to see if further signs of the Demon King's return will be seen on RAW.

Author's take

Personally, I am not a fan of Finn Balor beyond his face/body paint and entrance and even less interested in his feud with Bray Wyatt.

That being said, I am looking forward to seeing the Demon King return, possibly at SummerSlam.